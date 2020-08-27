Three-Month Jail for Sharing List of COVID-19 Infected People? Viral WhatsApp Message Claiming the Punishment Announced by Govt Is Fake; PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth

New Delhi, August 27: A viral WhatsApp message is being widely circulated claiming that anyone who shares the names of COVID-19 infected patients on social media platforms will have to face three-month jail. The fake WhatsApp message claims that the Central Government has released a new guideline stating that anyone who releases the list of coronavirus infected patients and makes it viral on social media platforms will be imprisoned for a period of 3 months. The misleading message further claimed that all social media platforms will be under close watch for any such incidences.

The claim states: 'In a WhatsApp message, it is being claimed that the Central Government has released a new guideline, according to which people will face 3 months jail if they make the names of coronavirus infected patients viral'. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the viral WhatsApp message is fake as the Central Government has not issued any such guidelines related to coronavirus. Fact Check: Certificate of Appointment by Private Agency Issued on RBI Letterhead? PIB Calls it Fake.

दावा: एक व्हाट्सएप मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार ने नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है, जिसके अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमित रोगियों की सूची वायरल करने पर 3 माह की कैद होगी.#PIBfactcheck: यह दावा फर्जी है, केंद्र सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी ऐसी कोई गाइडलाइंस जारी नहीं की है. pic.twitter.com/yoW25pH6cK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 26, 2020

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, social media platforms have been flooded with false information, leading to panic. At a time when the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, fake information related to coronavirus, its treatment, government guidelines and many other related topics are being widely spread. The government has time and again urged people of the country not to fall a prey to such rumours.

Fact check

Claim : In a WhatsApp message, it is being claimed that the Central Government has released a new guideline saying 3 months jail for sharing list of Coronavirus infected patients on social media. Conclusion : This claim is fake, the Central Government has not issued any such guidelines related to coronavirus. Full of Trash Clean

