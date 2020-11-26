Delhi, November 26: Massive protests are being held by thousands of farmers who have gathered at the border of Delhi as part of their ''Delhi Chalo'' march against the Centre's new farm laws. According to a Hindustan Times report, Punjab’s farmer unions have changed their strategy of taking only the highways to the national capital. They plan to enter Haryana through other routes on Thursday morning.

The activists of Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri and Moonak, in Sangrur district since Wednesday evening, other farmer unions have changed their plans and decided to head for Delhi from other entry points. Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws: Delhi-Haryana Borders Sealed to Prevent Farmers From Marching Towards National Capital, CRPF Deployed.

Farmers from Punjab were seen carrying sticks and swords and throwing police barricades into a river as they tried to force their way into Haryana, forcing the police to use tear gas shells and water cannons to push them back.

Farmers Protest Continue at Sambu Border:

#WATCH Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) as police stop them from proceeding to Delhi pic.twitter.com/UtssadGKpU — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

A protestor commenting on roads being barricaded said, "They have barricaded the roads but we're still going to walk through. The public is facing problems. They shouldn't have closed the road."

Security Personnel Use Tear Gas:

#WATCH | Security personnel use fire tear gas shells to disperse a crowd of farmers gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, to protest the farm laws pic.twitter.com/11NfwLcEQZ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM expressed displeasure and tweeted saying, "Instead of withdrawing the farm bills (now laws), farmers are being prevented from holding a peaceful demonstration, water cannon being used on them. Holding a peaceful demonstration is a constitutional right."

