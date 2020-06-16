Fathers Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes Describing Desi Indian Dads That Will Make You Go 'Sameee'!

Father's day will be celebrated on June 21. On this day people express gratitude towards their dads in unique ways. Although, a single day cannot contain the love we have for our father that doesn't mean that we are going to leave out an excuse to celebrate, right? Dads are usually known to be the silent support system for their kids. You are stuck somewhere? Call dad! Need some real-life advice? Talk to dad! Just want someone to listen to you? Your dad will never give up a chance to be there for you. However, if you have ever lived in an Indian household, you will know the amount of desi, brown dads are! They have some undeniably unique characteristics that make them different from the rest. However, most of them are super funny and make up for the best meme material.

Funny memes and jokes about desi dads are so relatable that make you scream 'sameee'! The extraordinarily easy way desi dads dress at home, the way they watch the news all the time, how they believe everything they receive on their WhatsApp and finally dare you to leave the lights and fans of your room on, you are in for a lengthy lecture. This father's day why not send across a funny meme to your dad instead of the typical father's day wishes so that you both LOL together? However, if you're looking for father's day wishes, we have a collection of greetings, messages, quotes and wishes for you! But meanwhile, check out the funniest desi dad memes:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Tax Friend (@taxmemes_) on Jun 13, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Tax Friend (@taxmemes_) on Jun 13, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flush It (@flushitin) on Jun 12, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

So Relatable That It Hurts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassimazak Official ® (@hassimazak) on Jun 12, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

Oh The Lecture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shishir 🙃 (@dafuqshishir) on Jun 10, 2020 at 1:11am PDT

Why?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _Badass_Bakchod (@_badass_bakchod) on Mar 14, 2020 at 2:20am PDT

Truth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just_4_the_memes (@just_4_the_memes_____) on Oct 4, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

You Can't Disagree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tweets_on_instagram (@tweets_wala) on Jun 23, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

Father's day is not even a week away so if you're looking for some cool gifts for your dad, we have a list of cool ideas for you! However, for most desi dads the best you can give them is some decent scores on your school/college results or any other kind of success in your career. Isn't it?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).