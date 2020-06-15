Wish Happy Father’s Day 2020 With These Gifts: 6 Super Cool Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Dads That Will Instantly Bring a Big Smile on Their Face!

Father’s Day 2020 is almost here. This year, it will be celebrated on June 21. So, how are you planning to make your dad feel special? The pandemic might have altered your ideas, but gifts for your tech-savvy dad is still a possibility! Thanks to the online websites and their innumerable offers for Father’s Day, that you can make your dad feel extra special on this special day. While it is true that buying a Father’s Day gift for a tech-friendly dad can be tricky if you don’t keep up with all the latest gadget and gizmo releases. Hence, to make it easier, we have compiled a variety of gifts for your tech-head dead dad that he will absolutely love this year. Whether he is a fitness fanatic, a movie and music lover, or someone who enjoys to channel his cooking skills or simply love a good cup of coffee, our Father’s Day 2020 gift ideas has device or appliance that is sure to make him smile from ear to ear. Without any further delay, let us begin!

Automatic Pan Stirrer

This one is the gift for your dad who loves to cook. An automatic pan stirrer is a cool gadget that he will love to own in his kitchen. This automated mixing tool will save him plenty of time and muscle power, so he can step away from the stove and start doing all the other things. They are available on Amazon, and so far received good reviews.

Fitbit Versa 2

The perfect companion for your fitness freak dad. The Fitbit Versa 2 helps dad track activity, workouts and calories burned, while also monitoring his heart rate. It also works with Amazon Alexa, so he can check and control other smart home devices, completely hands-free.

Saregama Carvaan

This is surely the perfect gift for your father. For this, your dad does not really have to be a tech-enthusiast. The Saregama Carvaan is a product of India's oldest music label, youngest film studio and a multi-language TC content producer. There are many retro songs and has multiple options for listening to music like Carvaan, FM, Bluetooth, USB.

Polaroid Camera

For your amateur-photographer dad, Polaroid camera can be a great gift for Father’s Day 2020. There are many products available online. This instant camera will help him to make more memories with his family and cherish for a lifetime.

Apple Watch

If you always wanted to give a smartwatch to your father, now is the best time to do so. With the help of Apple Watch, he can stay connected with his family and also keep track of health and fitness stats. The smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned.

Coffee Maker

Your dad can brew the perfect cup of coffee in the comfort of his own home with a coffee maker. There are many products available online, depending on what features you require and if that suits your budget too.

Now that you know the many ideas for your tech-savvy dad, we urge you to hurry up! There isn’t much time left, and considering the current situation, you might have to order soon so that you can surprise your dad on Father’s Day.

