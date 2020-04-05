Funny Memes and Jokes: Netizens Can See 'Burj Khalifa' and 'Entire Solar System' From Their Houses Amid Lockdown After Dhauladhar Mountain Range Became Visible from Jalandhar!

Netizens can now see 'Burj Khalifa' and 'Mars' From Their Houses - Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Call it a blessing in disguise but the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak is having great effects on the elevated air pollution levels in India and the rest of the world. One of the examples of the lockdown's impact on air quality was seen on Friday when the Residents of Jalandhar, Punjab woke up to a mesmerising sight of the Dhauladhar range. Twitter was filled with images and videos of clear sight. Indian's off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too shared the picture of Dhauladhar range from his rooftop. It is indeed a great thing for something like this to happen but while Twitter was blown with various posts that sang praises, some of the memes and jokes left us ROLFIng too. Coronavirus 'Positive': From China's Road to Recovery to Controlled Air Pollution, 8 Rays of Hope Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Soon after the images went viral, people began sharing how grateful they were to be able to such a sight but some began churning funny memes jokes out of the situation. Some began to see 'Burj Khalifa' from their windows while some saw 'Mars' from their terrace. The appreciation tweet has now become a viral meme thread where people are using exaggeration to make funny memes and jokes. Not just that, some of them went out of their way to even edit the pictures with solar system visible outside the window. Check out some of the funniest memes and jokes:

Because of less air pollution I can see whole solar system from my terrace ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ZCKcamx5JN — Ansh 🙃 (@Sanskariii_) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, Burj Khalifa is visible from my apartment terrace in Hyderabad #natureishealing #nosarcasm. pic.twitter.com/G6Mo3He86G — संस्कारी निब्बा 🍻🚬 (@sanskarinibba69) April 5, 2020

Due to lesser pollution other planets are now clearly visible from earth. Picture from my backyard pic.twitter.com/PHCdVVtRrK — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) April 5, 2020

Due to lesser pollution, I took this picture from my balcony today. I was in my balcony when I took this picture from Google. pic.twitter.com/VRLCMOYfrJ — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) April 5, 2020

Due to less pollution Mt. Everest could be seen frm Gurgaon!!!😂#COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/SiVLofjoEs — Gaurav Patgiri (@Gaurav90434771) April 5, 2020

No one: Indians during lockdown: Due to lesser pollution ALIENS and other Galaxies are visible from earth clicked from terrace pic.twitter.com/2NQYMlOcLJ — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) April 5, 2020

As pollution level is coming down, finally Canada can be seen with naked eyes from lamba pind area in jalandhar, punjab. The nature is healing itself❤️#Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/sFHFwzhKB3 — yudi (@udit__dahima) April 5, 2020

Because of less pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Ghaziabad today. Nature is healing.#natureishealing pic.twitter.com/PC5CFP0UCK — Shashvat (@shashvatrai) April 5, 2020

Well, nevertheless there is at least some good news coming our way while the country braves a pandemic. Kuldeep Srivastava, who heads the regional meteorological centre at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said that pollution levels are going to dip further during the 21-day lockdown. He said that the pollution levels have plummeted due to a reduction in vehicular traffic, the shutdown of industries and western disturbance, which is causing rainfall.