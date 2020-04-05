Funny Memes and Jokes: Netizens Can See 'Burj Khalifa' and 'Entire Solar System' From Their Houses Amid Lockdown After Dhauladhar Mountain Range Became Visible from Jalandhar!
Call it a blessing in disguise but the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak is having great effects on the elevated air pollution levels in India and the rest of the world. One of the examples of the lockdown's impact on air quality was seen on Friday when the Residents of Jalandhar, Punjab woke up to a mesmerising sight of the Dhauladhar range. Twitter was filled with images and videos of clear sight. Indian's off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too shared the picture of Dhauladhar range from his rooftop. It is indeed a great thing for something like this to happen but while Twitter was blown with various posts that sang praises, some of the memes and jokes left us ROLFIng too. Coronavirus 'Positive': From China's Road to Recovery to Controlled Air Pollution, 8 Rays of Hope Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Soon after the images went viral, people began sharing how grateful they were to be able to such a sight but some began churning funny memes jokes out of the situation. Some began to see 'Burj Khalifa' from their windows while some saw 'Mars' from their terrace. The appreciation tweet has now become a viral meme thread where people are using exaggeration to make funny memes and jokes. Not just that, some of them went out of their way to even edit the pictures with solar system visible outside the window. Check out some of the funniest memes and jokes:

Well, nevertheless there is at least some good news coming our way while the country braves a pandemic. Kuldeep Srivastava, who heads the regional meteorological centre at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said that pollution levels are going to dip further during the 21-day lockdown. He said that the pollution levels have plummeted due to a reduction in vehicular traffic, the shutdown of industries and western disturbance, which is causing rainfall.