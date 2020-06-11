While India is braving the deadly coronavirus pandemic and losing lives almost every day because of COVID-19 infection, Tamil Nadu government thought it was of utmost importance that the English spellings of 1018 places in the state must match their pronunciations in Tamil. What happened next? The decision is being welcomed with funny memes and jokes on Twitter and other social media platform! LOL. And while the decision has left most people scratching their heads, people on Twitter are having a field day churning out the most hilarious memes and jokes and you should definitely check them out. While changing names of some places seemed like a great idea to many, it was the timing that people couldn't wrap their head around. Some places got their original Tamil names, others underwent a spelling change to make the pronunciation sound more Tamil. In no time new names of the towns and cities took over social media leaving some netizens ROFLing because the decision came out of nowhere. Mylapore is Mayilappoor, Tondiarpet is Thandaiyaarpettai; Tamil Nadu Govt Renames 1,018 Cities And Towns to Match Their Tamil Pronunciation.

While the government also faced some criticism about prioritising the names change during a major pandemic, some simply took the sarcastic route via memes. So to understand the decision better, here's an example. If you are from Tondiarpet, you will have to get your documents changed as the name has changed to Thandaiyaarpettai. This way the name of your place sounds more Tamil and less English. However, the funny memes and jokes will make you LOL real hard, especially the fact that Yogi Adityanath is trending more than Tamil Nadu CM at this point!

Taking Lessons From CM Yogi Aditya Nath?

#NAMECHANGE Coimbatore city name changed to koyampuththoor by Tm CM Meanwhile* pic.twitter.com/US3nsyFSJ4 — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) June 11, 2020

LOL

#NAMECHANGE When u change the name of your cities so that Corona Virus confuses and move to other states.. (Tamilnadu CM...) pic.twitter.com/djXqvmj27M — Ayush Agrawal (@11ayush99) June 11, 2020

ROFL

#NAMECHANGE Tamil Nadu government has changed the names of 1,018 places. Meanwhile Yogi Aadityanath: pic.twitter.com/i02e4mHH2J — मयंक 🌋 (@memes_walaaa__) June 11, 2020

Raju Shrivastava

Hilarious

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Memes

UP CM is Trending!

Tamil Nadu government has renamed places like Mylapore that has now become Mayilappoor and Purasawalkam which will now be called and spelt Purasaivaakkam! Coimbatore too has been renamed and will be now called "Koyampuththoor", Ambattur has been rechristened as "Ambaththoor." Vellore will now be known as "Veeloor." These are a few changes in names amongst the 1,018 place names that have been changed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).