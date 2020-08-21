The grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will begin from tomorrow, August 22. Are you excited? Well, we know, we are! Yes, the Ganpati celebration for this year will be different, as compared to the previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic. But that does not dampen the spirit of the festival. As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 approaches, many videos and photos are surfacing online, displaying how the nation will welcome Bappa this year. Among them is one video that shows a bunch of youngsters and their effort to create Lord Ganesha’s image on half-acre farmland. It’s gorgeous! The image of Lord Ganesha’s, carved in the farmland was from Maharashtra’s Solapur district’s Bale village. From Seed-Embedded Red Sand Ganpati to Bappa Made of Cow Dung, Types of Green Ganesh Idols You Must Bring To Your Home On Ganeshotsav.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name, Baba Albert Einsteindev, has uploaded the video. In the first shot, seven teenagers are seen, along with a little boy. The camera on the drone then pans above and show the beautiful image of Lord Ganesha. The Twitter user further informed that the youngsters were embodying the image of Ganpati Bappa for a month now, and finally finished their work. An aerial shot was taken, which shows the entire piece of art of Lord Ganesha. Isn’t it gorgeous? Take a look at the video, attached below, in the article to appreciate the exemplary work. How to Make Ganpati Installation at Home? Quick and Easy DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Ganeshotsav Set Up.

Watch the Video Here:

The youth of Bale village in Solapur (MH) started embodying the image of Ganpati Bappa in a half acre farm a month ago. Now it is complete after their hard work. ¦¦ Ganapati Bappa Morya ¦¦ 🙏❣️🙏 pic.twitter.com/9Vdy8mS5oG — Baba Albert Einsteindev (@BabaEinsteindev) August 20, 2020

A pandemic cannot dampen the spirit of the festival. Usually, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and show, especially roadshows. Although, all of these won’t take place this year, people surely have come with their unique ways to welcome Ganpati Bappa. And the beautiful artwork in Solapur is another addition to the creative ideas that devotees are coming up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).