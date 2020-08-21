Eco-friendly Ganesha idols are not just beautiful, but also great for the environment. Creative people come up with so many ways to make the Ganpati idol green and prevent pollution while visarjan aka immersion of idols in natural water bodies. This year for Ganesh Chaturthi, creators and NGOs have worked on interesting ways to make the Ganpati idols more suitable for nature. While some turn into plants, some are even edible. These eco-friendly Ganpati idols serve beyond the purpose of just being worshipped. Take a look at some of the interesting types of eco-friendly Ganesha idols. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Ganpati Photos, Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Happy Ganeshotav Greetings.

Seed-Embedded Red Sand Ganpati

Tamil Nadu's Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu, an NGO that works towards cleaning water bodies came up with this unique seed-embedded red sand Ganpati in Coimbatore. These eco-friendly Ganesha idols have lentil seeds embedded in them for Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Kannan, a social worker said, "These idols are made of red sand with lentil seeds embedded in them." Moreover, the colours used for these idols do not contaminate water and will dissolve in one hour. The seeds inside the idols can be used as food for fish or can be grown into plants! View Pics:

Tamil Nadu: Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu, an NGO that cleans water bodies in Coimbatore have made eco-friendly Ganesha idols with lentil seeds embedded in them for #GaneshaChaturthi. Kannan, a social worker says, "These idols are made of red sand with lentil seeds embedded in them." pic.twitter.com/X7HNq4mNI3 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Bappa Made of Cow Dung

In Gujarat, Kamdhenu Gau Amrita, a Vadodara based organisation came up with the idea of Cow Dung Bappa. Cow dung is considered sacred among the Hindus and these eco-friendly Ganesha idols for Ganesha Chaturthi are made up of cow dung. Mukesh Gupta, Director said, "Idols have been made of cow-dung. These idols can be dissolved in a tub filled with water and it can be used as fertiliser."

Gujarat: Kamdhenu Gau Amrita, a Vadodara based organisation has made eco-friendly Ganesha idols, ahead of #GaneshaChaturthi. Mukesh Gupta, Director says, "Idols have been made of cow-dung. These idols can be dissolved in tub filled with water and it can be used as fertiliser." pic.twitter.com/4cPXKnnxdh — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Chocolate Ganesha

Last year, Ganesha made up of chocolate were a big hit! You can perform the visarjan of these chocolate Ganesha in milk and then after the chocolate dissolves completely, you are left with the delicious chocolate milkshake to serve as prasad! You can even distribute the chocolate milkshake amongst the less privileged.

Fruit Ganesha

Another very popular type of Ganesh idol has to be the fruit Ganesha. The idol itself can be turned into prasad once the puja is done.

Coconut Ganesha

Last year during Ganesh Chaturthi a 30 feet high idol made out of a total of 9,000 coconuts was installed near the Puttengally Ganesha Temple in Bengaluru. The eco-friendly idol was put together by over 70 devotees. Apart from coconuts, more than 20 types of vegetable were also used for decoration.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Indore’s Lok Sanskriti Manch also came up with the unique idea of creating eco-friendly Ganesha idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi. These idols being made from natural materials and come in interesting types such as Corona Ganesh, Masked Ganesha, Tricolour Ganesh, among others. “Prime Minister during his Mann Ki Baat address had said that the Ganesh Utsav should be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. Keeping that in mind, our Lok Sanskriti Manch started training women in making Ganesha idols from soil and cow-dung,” Lalwani told ANI.

