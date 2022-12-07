Georgia Harrison’s ‘Garden Sex Video’ recorded by ex Stephen Bear that was then uploaded on the XXX site OnlyFans has taken over the 18+ sites and the court. A court heard today that Bear had sex in a garden with his former "Towie" co-star Georgia Harrison before posting the video on XXX site OnlyFans. The 32-year-old reality personality is accused of recording the consenting sex on a CCTV camera and earning at least £2,181 on the XXX website after uploading the clip. After seeing the video, Georgia reportedly asked him not to reveal it to anybody else since it would "upset her greatly". Georgia Harrison’s ‘Garden Sex Video’ Recorded by Ex Stephen Bear and Uploaded on OnlyFans, Reality TV Star Denies Allegations in Court.

At the Chelmsford Crown Court, the jury heard testimony about how she later received the 20-minute clip by airdrop and learned XXX OnlyFans was selling it for a fee. Ex on the Beach star Bear had advertised the clip: "Can’t wait to see me f****** in the garden." Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans Porn Star Courtney Tillia Hot Pics & Videos Go Viral As She Rakes Millions by Teasing Fans’ Teacher-Student Obsession on the 18+ Site.

Jurors heard Georgia, who has given up her right to remain anonymous, say later that posting the film amounted to "revenge porn." She testified in court today that they started having sex after entering the garden to play cards while intoxicated. Georgia claims she informed Bear she needed to see the CCTV when he indicated they "may have been caught" on it. Later that night, when she believed she had caught him transmitting the clip on WhatsApp, she stated she realised it was a "serious matter." The court was informed that after being questioned over the clip's online presence, Bear blasted her claims as "full-blown lies." Georgia, according to the celebrity, allegedly sent the tape somewhere else and is now attempting to "have him pinched." Bear denies two counts of exposing private, sexual images and videos as well as voyeurism.

Between August and November 2020, the alleged offenses—which each carry a maximum sentence of two years—were committed. CBB champion Bear was earlier seen riding in a posh Rolls Royce to court with girlfriend Jessica Smith while dressed in a pink suit and a fur coat. In the past, Georgia has made appearances on reality programmes like Towie, Love Island, and Olivia Meets her Match. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com, but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe to content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

