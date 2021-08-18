The Celebrity Big Brother season 18 winner Stephen Bear claims of buying a nightclub and shopping for a plush supercar with the profits he earned from making explicit videos. Stephen shocked his followers when he posted a couple of explicit XXX videos of his girlfriend Jessica Smith who is seen to be getting intimate with him. These sex act videos have made Stephen Bear a trending name on Twitter. Stephen Bear Shares Sex Video with Girlfriend Jessica Smith on Twitter! Netizens are Furious on Microblogging Platform for Failing to Delete The X-rated Clip.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter asking his followers for their suggestions as he was looking for supercars and would Lamborgini be a good car to purchase. He was seen enjoying and taking some sessions pampering himself before signing for the club in Las Vegas. He has been quite active on his porn page that is allowing his fans to purchase his videos online.

With him trending on social media, the micro-blogging platform, Twitter was criticized for not taking down these explicit videos by netizens. However, later these videos were deleted from the social networking site. The video shared by Stephen Bear has gone viral within no time and created a lot of buzz.

