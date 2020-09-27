With the start of Fall and Halloween just about a month away, looks like the spookiness is in the air. Normally freaking out over anything paranormal or ghostly, people are now dressing up as haunted ghosts for a new trend on social media. Called the Ghost Photoshoot, youngsters are covering themselves up in a plain white bedsheet and posing as the typical spooky ghost we usually see in cartoons. Pictures of the trend have been shared widely on Twitter and Instagram as well. Some people went ahead and tried it on their pets too. The result of course is adorably funny. So haunting pictures and videos are all over social media in the last few days. Spooky Snaps! Girl's Birthday Photoshoot Based on Horror Film 'The Grudge' Will Surely Give You Nightmares (Check Creepy Viral Pics).

Every few days, there are new challenges coming up on social media and looks like people are already excited for Halloween 2020. The idea is to dress up like ghosts for this one and it is not very haunting but just covering up in plain white bedsheets. The idea received some backlash online but the criticism aside, people seem to be really enjoying their roleplay as ghosts. Some even going to the lengths of getting their pets involved in the trend. Pictures of #GhostPhotoshoot are trending all over the social media feeds. 'Trauma Porn' is The Latest TikTok Trend! Creators Pose As Holocaust Victims Recreating How They Died, Netizens Slam Them For Being Insensitive (Watch Videos).

Check Pics From Latest Ghost Photoshoot Trend:

Ghost Posing in Aesthetics

not at stray kids winning the ghost photoshoot trend in tiktok pic.twitter.com/EFJtu8pltu — ysabelle (@lixvogue) September 19, 2020

Spooky Much?

Did the ghost photoshoot trend from TikTok... pretty spooky if you ask me pic.twitter.com/uPecAZ4iLv — Tyler Ronk (@Tyler_Ronk) September 19, 2020

Loving The Trends

Not to be cliché but I do be loving the ghost photoshoot trend from Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/MP5o0E3Bjn — shay !!! (@shaynelol2) September 22, 2020

Cutest Entry In The Trend!

I did the ghost photoshoot TikTok trend with my dogs, and I figured the tl would appreciate the results pic.twitter.com/nLXMV53Vz0 — asahi’s headband (@notashlynnhill) September 21, 2020

Ghost Photos in Dubai

Adorable!

So, the Tiktok ghost photo shoot may be ill-advised for humans, but it's absolutely adorable for animals 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iJ9dJvD2bP — Ben's Finsta Account (@karaisshort) September 24, 2020

Creepy Effects There

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hannahxphotography1210 (@hannahsxphotography1210) on Sep 27, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

Ghosts Chilling in the Dark!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinga Pasieka 💫 (@kinga.pasieka) on Sep 27, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

The Lonely Ghost

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bob the builder 🚪🔨 (@clumsy.mills) on Sep 25, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

Many people have tried it out with their friends. Some even mentioned that they are obsessed with clicking these pictures. So if you happen to step out and see the white ghosts roaming about, know these are just a bunch of people attempting the latest trend.

