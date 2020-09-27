With the start of Fall and Halloween just about a month away, looks like the spookiness is in the air. Normally freaking out over anything paranormal or ghostly, people are now dressing up as haunted ghosts for a new trend on social media. Called the Ghost Photoshoot, youngsters are covering themselves up in a plain white bedsheet and posing as the typical spooky ghost we usually see in cartoons. Pictures of the trend have been shared widely on Twitter and Instagram as well. Some people went ahead and tried it on their pets too. The result of course is adorably funny. So haunting pictures and videos are all over social media in the last few days. Spooky Snaps! Girl's Birthday Photoshoot Based on Horror Film 'The Grudge' Will Surely Give You Nightmares (Check Creepy Viral Pics).

Every few days, there are new challenges coming up on social media and looks like people are already excited for Halloween 2020. The idea is to dress up like ghosts for this one and it is not very haunting but just covering up in plain white bedsheets. The idea received some backlash online but the criticism aside, people seem to be really enjoying their roleplay as ghosts. Some even going to the lengths of getting their pets involved in the trend. Pictures of #GhostPhotoshoot are trending all over the social media feeds. 'Trauma Porn' is The Latest TikTok Trend! Creators Pose As Holocaust Victims Recreating How They Died, Netizens Slam Them For Being Insensitive (Watch Videos).

Check Pics From Latest Ghost Photoshoot Trend:

Many people have tried it out with their friends. Some even mentioned that they are obsessed with clicking these pictures. So if you happen to step out and see the white ghosts roaming about, know these are just a bunch of people attempting the latest trend.

