Goa Statehood Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Netizens Extend Greetings to All Goans on This Significant Day
Goa Statehood Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

May 30 is a significant day for every resident of Goa as it marks the celebration of Goa Statehood Day. On this day, in the year 1987 Goa became the 25th state of the Indian Union. This day not just look into the history of the state but also the achievements it has made so far. On this day, people exchange greetings and images that convey their pride in being part of the state. Some people have taken to Twitter this morning to share their wishes along with beautiful images from the state to extend their greetings to everyone. Politicians including President Ram Nath Kovind gave their greetings of Happy Goa Statehood Day on Twitter.

Looking a bit into the history of its formation, Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule on 19 December 1961. After its liberation, there was a controversy over which state should the territory be a part of, Maharashtra or Mysore or be an independent state. An opinion poll was held in the year 1967 which opted for a separate entity but with a status of Union Territory. The Congress introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill demanding Statehood for Goa. Finally, on May 30, 1987, Goa achieved the status of a separate state. This year marks the 33rd statehood day and people have taken to Twitter to share their wishes and messages with everyone.

Check Tweets, Wishes and Messages for Goa Statehood Day:

Happy Statehood Day to All Goans

A Historic Moment

Wishes and Blessings For Goa

Beauty of Goa

Greetings to Everyone

This year due to the Coronavirus lockdown, there won't be much celebrations for the day. Currently, the state has 31 active COVID-19 cases. Although the lockdown is still in force, there have been relaxations in opening malls and restaurants with ensuring social distancing.