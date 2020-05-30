Goa Statehood Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Netizens Extend Greetings to All Goans on This Significant Day

Goa Statehood Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

May 30 is a significant day for every resident of Goa as it marks the celebration of Goa Statehood Day. On this day, in the year 1987 Goa became the 25th state of the Indian Union. This day not just look into the history of the state but also the achievements it has made so far. On this day, people exchange greetings and images that convey their pride in being part of the state. Some people have taken to Twitter this morning to share their wishes along with beautiful images from the state to extend their greetings to everyone. Politicians including President Ram Nath Kovind gave their greetings of Happy Goa Statehood Day on Twitter.

Looking a bit into the history of its formation, Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule on 19 December 1961. After its liberation, there was a controversy over which state should the territory be a part of, Maharashtra or Mysore or be an independent state. An opinion poll was held in the year 1967 which opted for a separate entity but with a status of Union Territory. The Congress introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill demanding Statehood for Goa. Finally, on May 30, 1987, Goa achieved the status of a separate state. This year marks the 33rd statehood day and people have taken to Twitter to share their wishes and messages with everyone.

Check Tweets, Wishes and Messages for Goa Statehood Day:

Happy Statehood Day to All Goans

Wishing all Goans.. Happy Goa Statehood Day pic.twitter.com/ZXkRCmgeQ2 — Amber Naique (@OfficialAmberN) May 30, 2020

A Historic Moment

Greetings of Goa Statehood Day💐 Sharing a memory of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi unveiling the Map of Goa on 30th May 1987 at Campal - Panjim to declare Goa as 25th State of Republic of India🇮🇳 #GoaStateHoodDay #30ThMay1987 pic.twitter.com/m14qWpdNiF — Pratibha Borkar (@PratibhaBorkar) May 30, 2020

Wishes and Blessings For Goa

Greetings to the people of #Goa on their statehood day. Known for its natural beauty and warm hospitality, Goa holds a unique place in every Indian's heart. May the state touch new heights of prosperity in years to come. pic.twitter.com/BCSl9F8ZQV — Vivek Singh Thakur..Badshah🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@vthakur893) May 30, 2020

Beauty of Goa

Greetings to the people of #goa on statehood day. Goa is renowned 4 its spectacular natural beauty and a colorful culture Goans are known for their warm hospitality, harmony & vibrant spirit. May this beautiful state continue to prosper & inspire in the years 2 come. pic.twitter.com/TBGZJEnUD0 — Manasvi Thapar मनस्वी थापर 🇮🇳 (@manasvithapar) May 30, 2020

Greetings to Everyone

My greetings & best wishes to the people of Goa on their statehood day. On this historic day in 1987, under the leadership of then PM, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, Goa became a state of the Republic of India.@TrajanDmello @PratibhaBorkar pic.twitter.com/piJC0wso9u — Nutan Parmar 9428135027 (@prmar9428135027) May 30, 2020

This year due to the Coronavirus lockdown, there won't be much celebrations for the day. Currently, the state has 31 active COVID-19 cases. Although the lockdown is still in force, there have been relaxations in opening malls and restaurants with ensuring social distancing.