Have you got an exorbitant electricity bill this month? Well, then you are not alone. A lot of people, especially in Mumbai and around have got their electricity bills triple than what they have got last two months. Because of the lockdown, a lot of people have been constantly at home, using all sorts of electrical appliances, definitely using more power. However, due to some glitches and lesser bills in the previous months, this month a lot of people have to deal with an uncalculated expense. And to deal with that hole in your pocket, we have got some funny memes and jokes that most of you can relate to. Mumbaikars Feel the Heat of Inflated Electricity Bills, Angry Consumers Question MSEDCL, Adani Power on Twitter, Here’s How to Verify Your Power Bill Online on mahadiscom.in.

The reason for the high bills is that a lot of meters were not checked in the previous two months because of the stricter lockdown. So a lot of people got an average bill of the usage. However, in the month of June, the amount has tripled and people are not too happy! Social media is a place that catches up on most issues and has its share of funny memes and jokes to it. So the high electricity bills for certain people have also found the share of jokes and memes. These funny takes on the situation will make you go through this tough time with the latest memes.

Check Funny Memes on High Electricity Bills:

Teen Guna!

Yes Searching Google Now...

My next move after I saw the hike in my electricity bill pic.twitter.com/9tknF0u94y — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 26, 2020

Hahaha! *Cries in Corner*

When you realized that electricity bill is more than your salary pic.twitter.com/wmZ7goLK7w — Aishthetic?? (@Badassgirlll) June 27, 2020

Electricity Bill's a Winner Here

Bills Right Now

Electricity Bill this month pic.twitter.com/xKjrpFyemk — Akshay (@akshay_1009) June 27, 2020

So True!

Just facts on electricity bill.😌😌 pic.twitter.com/DwrzQAA8jE — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 27, 2020

Everyone

After receiving high electricity bill in june. Everyone - pic.twitter.com/uYHcPr1ziO — Sahil Shirke (@SahilShirkeee) June 25, 2020

Did that help? We hope so, as you go back to figuring out how you are going to deal with the bills. Even the petrol and diesel price hike has been made into jokes before so netizens do turn to humour to deal with any situation. Share these above memes and jokes with your friends and relatives who too are keeping a tab on their electricity usage now.

