From the last 18 days, there has been a constant hike in the price of diesel. On the 18th day, diesel's price has been hiked by 48 and 74 paise per litre in New Delhi and Mumbai. The rates have also hiked in Kolkata and Chennai. In Delhi, the petrol price is Rs 79.76/litre (no increase) and Rs 79.88/litre (increase by Rs 0.48). With the price of diesel going more than petrol in the national capital for the first time, netizens reacted to the situation with funny memes and jokes. The fact that diesel is now at a higher rate than petrol has been made into hilarious jokes. Diesel Price Surpasses Petrol Rate in New Delhi For First Time Amid Fuel Price Hike, Diesel Being Sold at Rs 79.88 Per Litre, Petrol at Rs 79.76 Per Litre.

These days any crisis situation often meets with memes and jokes. Be it earthquakes in Delhi or the rise in fuel prices. The rates of fuels have been seeing a steady increase for more than two weeks now. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been reviewing and hiking the prices of the fuels almost every day. With today's hike, diesel surpasses the price of petrol, something which is not seen usually. In some states, the rates are now almost at par, while in others like Delhi, diesel goes higher than petrol. And then followed the funny memes and jokes using the famous meme templates.

Check The Memes Here:

Petrol Today

Diesel to Petrol Cars

Let's Hug!

Balance?

Petrol to Diesel Today

After hearing diesel price . . Petrol to diesel pic.twitter.com/Z6iu785BXY — Joooolly🎭 (@ijoooolly) June 22, 2020

People With Diesel Cars

Petrol - Rs. 79.76 Diesel - Rs. 79.40 Le People who bought expensive but less efficient diesel vehicle to save money in long term - #Diesel pic.twitter.com/JDN40WnLIT — AncientOne (@ThanosBhakt) June 24, 2020

Some good humour seems to be the only way to get through these tough times. While the price hike is indeed a serious issue for many, staying at home comes in handy right now. And to spread some cheer, you too can share these memes and jokes as the positive side of the rising price.

