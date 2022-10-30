The much-awaited season of getting spooked out by anything and everything is right around the corner! Oh, my gourd! Wait, Halloween doesn't always mean all the things creepy. Halloween 2022 falls on Monday, 31 October. What else do people do apart from make-up, eating candies and visiting haunted attractions during the eerie day? Well, a real Allhalloween fanatic will definitely add some comical twist to the spookiest day of the year by sharing memes and puns! You don't have to scroll through your social media handles to find some creepily amusing jokes about the event, as we have compiled Halloween 2022 funny memes, photos and viral jokes that will keep you howling with laughter through the horror season. Halloween 2022 Activities: From Trick-or-Treating to Pumpkin Carving; Fun-Filled Games That Are Downright Spook-Tacular!

The most widely celebrated holiday is about fun, as said trick-or-treating, and giving your space a festive look with All Hallows' Eve decorations. The annual occasion has remained relatively haunted and consistent for decades with cobwebs, carving, food, drinks, chocolates and October rituals. The festival of ghosts is observed on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. One view says that Celtic harvest festivals influenced many Halloween traditions. That's something history enthusiasts would love to read about. But then there's a bulk of funny content on the holiday, described as Halloween Memes which come and go every year like the spirits in your house. Here's a compilation of hilarious jokes and memes about Hallowe'en that are guaranteed to make you laugh. Halloween 2022 Food and Drink Ideas: From Blood Bags for Drinks to Spider Web Deviled Eggs, Try These Eatables for Fun and Spooky Party!

What Would You Even Ask That?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spooky Stories For Kids Plus (@shorthalloweenstories)

Best Compliment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halloween Variant (@halloweenvariant)

Because, The Work Must Go On!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkullValleySheepKill (@skullvalleysheepkill)

Have You Decided on Your Halloween Costume?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UofComedy • College Memes (@uofcomedy)

31 October MOOD

So apart from all the thrills, scares and chills, you can have a relaxing time with this dank content. The above Halloween 2022 jokes perfectly sum up how excited the sphere gets during the creepiest holiday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).