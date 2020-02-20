Happy Birthday Osita Iheme! Twitterati Wish The Nollywood Actor and Meme Lord With His Own Funny Pictures

Osita Iheme birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Scrolling through memes and jokes on social media, you'd have come across several funny ones featuring a Nigerian boy sporting different expressions. It is Osita Iheme, a famous Nollywood actor. Born on February 20, 1982, he celebrates his 38th birthday today. Today he is known in the Nigerian film industry for being a great comedian. Not just his films, but his pictures and scenes from movies have inspired so many funny memes and jokes. With his pictures used to make so many memes and jokes, he can be rightly called a Meme lord. The Nollywood actor has birthday wishes pouring for him on social media and people are sharing his funny pictures and memes too.

Osita Iheme rose to fame after playing the role of 'Pawpaw' in the film Aki na Ukwa. He is typecast in the role of a child and although he may be confused with being a little boy, he gets the younger appearance because of a rare condition. He is one of the most famous faces of the Nigerian film industry and a versatile actor. His expressions have been used to make so many memes and people on social media are wishing him using the same set of funny pictures. Many have expressed gratitude for making them laugh for so many years. #DollyPartonChallenge Trends Online! Celebrities to Pets, Netizens Participate by Posting Funny Memes and Sexy Photos to Show Different Personalities.

