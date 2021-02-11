Happy Birthday, Rosé or should we say, Happy Rosé Day! For BLINKs, it is definitely an extremely special as her favourite BLACKPINK queen has turned 25-year-old today, February 11, 2021. The K-Pop girl band is a rising sensation, and each member of the group enjoys a massive fan of followers. But it’s Rosé’s day today, and definitely, everything has to be remarkable. The birthday girl even gave fans a glimpse into her low-key celebrations by sharing a monochrome image of herself posing with a cake. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK fans, aka BLINKs, cannot keep their calm as their girl is celebrating her 25th birthday. Twitter is flooded with the K-Pop singer’s pictures, and videos as fans celebrate her special day.

Rosé is all set to make her solo music debut, while the song was a hit at The Show, Blinks have been eagerly waiting for the music video to be out. Her company YG Entertainment confirmed that the musician has already finished shooting the music video for the album's title song. The teaser for her solo project was released, and all we wait is for her to hit the K-Pop music industry with her upcoming album.

While for that we will have to wait for a few more days, it is Rosé’s birthday, and nothing in the world can stop BLINKs from making her queen feel extra special. Social media is filled with Happy Birthday wishes, images and videos celebrating the K-Pop singer’s special day.

Rosé's Birthday Celebration:

Much like all of us, Rosé’s birthday celebration is also limited this year. Members of her girl band—Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa took to their Instagram stories to send birthday girl the warmest wishes on her special day. Fans for sure are going to dedicate their whole day to Rosé and sharing all their wishes and blessings. We wish the birthday girl, a very Happy Birthday Day! Keep ruling, like you are, Rosé!

