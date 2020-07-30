Happy Friendship's Day 2020! Send These Funny memes and jokes to your BFFs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy friendship day! The first Sunday of August is here which means it is the day dedicated to friends. Exchanging friendship bands, sharing chocolates, many of us remember our childhood on this day. Buying special friendship bands for our BFFs, making cards for them, sneaking out for a party, so many memories. But today tagging on memes has become a way to mark territory on your BFFs. While most countries including India, celebrate the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day, July 30 was marked as the World Friendship Day in 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade. But did you know April 8 is celebrated as the Friendship Day in Oberlin, Ohio, United States? Yes, different countries celebrate Friendship Day on varied dates. Well, the date really doesn't matter till the time you know you can celebrate the day with your favourite friends!

Well, you could share some Happy Friendship Day 2020 wishes and HD images to your close friends. But that would be incomplete with some funny memes and jokes that truly define your friendship. If you are looking for some amazing greetings and quotes, we have a list that also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to share with your friends and celebrate the day with joy. International Friendship Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Friendship Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings. But if your friendship is real, here are some funny memes and jokes that you will definitely find relatable! Check them out:

Unfortunately, we will be spending the day amid the coronavirus pandemic, which means you might not be able to have a get-together with your friends but don't worry, you will actually be protecting them from this contagious disease so that's definitely a WIN-WIN. Please take care!

