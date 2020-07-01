It was in 1949, that on this day, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was formed. ICAI is India’s professional accounting body and also the second biggest accounting organisation in the world. Celebrated in honour of the Chartered Accounts and many who aspires to be one, CA Day 2020 holds tremendous significance. Netizens woke to Happy CA Day 2020 wishes and HD images, which as of now have taken over Twitter. CA Day 2020 messages, Chartered Accountants Day wishes, GIFs and greetings flood the microblogging platform as people celebrate the formation day of ICAI today. In this article, we bring you the best reactions for CA Day 2020, as Twitterati observe this day with great pride and happiness.

The ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in our country. The institute’s recommendations are followed by everyone. From the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to companies and accounting organisations, ICAI’s advices are always followed. In addition, CA Day is also marked to honour the struggles that aspirants go through to become a certified member of ICAI. Here are the tweets and messages dedicated to National CA Day 2020 to commemorate the foundation of ICAI. National Chartered Accountants' Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From ICAI Exams to Life of CA Students, Hilarious Post That Anyone Studying Accountancy Will Relate To!

National CA Day 2020 Wishes

Happy CA DAY guyz 🤘 Proud to be part of this profession 💯❤️❤️ @theicai #CADAY pic.twitter.com/GrXtavgp3k — Mahima Gulati (@MahimaGulati3) June 30, 2020

Happy CA Day

The Prefix I'm eagerly waiting for before my name. My only aim as of now. Made many minor personal sacrifices till date and ready to do more and work harder for this one tag.❤️ Happy CA day!❤️ #CAday pic.twitter.com/gAMdOfxUOH — 🇮🇳🐼 (@BharatiyaPandaa) June 30, 2020

It's 72nd CA Day

CA Aspirants Are Ready for all the Challenges

Challenges Ahead' Huh! Who cares! I am a CA Student. Best wishes on CA day to the CA's and all students. We are proud to be part of ICAI.#CADAY#icai pic.twitter.com/R6fazp1JGt — Raunak Agrawal (@RaunakAggrawal) July 1, 2020

Happy CA Day!

Happy CA day! 🎉 A dream of many but reality for few. I always feel proud that I'm in this profession. This journey taught me importance of hardwork , patience & dedication ❤ Never give up on things which you want to achieve in life@theicai #ICAI #CharteredAccountant #CADAY pic.twitter.com/18wMqnlXki — Kolkata_Chhori (@Kolkata_Chhori) June 30, 2020

As we said, it is not easy to become a CA. One needs to have the utmost dedication to begin the courses and eventually qualify all the stages, to become a CA. We wish all the Chartered Accountants of India and aspiring CAs, a very Happy Chartered Accountants Day 2020.

