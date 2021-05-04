Happy Star Wars Day 2021, everyone! How are you celebrating the most eventful day of the year? Naturally at home, but binge-watch Star Wars movies for sure! Observed annually on May 4 to celebrate George Lucas’ Star Wars media franchise, top labels and more platforms bring their own creative ideas to observe the day with SW geeks. Every year, search engine giant, Google introduces unique ways to celebrate Star Wars Day. For 2021, they opted for SW party poppers! Once you type ‘Star Wars Day’ or ‘May the 4th Be With You,’ or C-3P0 or any famous characters from the movie franchise on Google’s search engine, you will be guided to all the details along with Baby Yoda, Lightsaber, C3PO, and other fun sticker images, celebrating the galaxy far, far away!

Star Wars Day celebration sees a lot of unique ways, remembering the famous dialogues, with geeks sitting up for a binge-watch, and more. The date originated from the pun, ‘May the Fourth be With You,’ a variant of the popular SW catchphrase ‘May the Force be With You.’ Even though the holiday was not created by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday. Google is celebrating Star Wars Day 2021, in its own way by showering Star Wars party poppers! It has everything, and the stickers are just a perfect way for users’ impression celebrating Lucas’ media franchise.

Screengrab of Google Search Engine Celebrating Star Wars Day With SW Party Poppers!

Google Search Engine Celebrating Star Wars Day (Photo Credits; Google)

To celebrate Star Wars Day, fans have already flooded their Twitter timeline with quotes, insightful SW sayings, images, famous dialogues, and more. For now, may the 4th be with those using Google’s search engine!

