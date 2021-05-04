May the 4th Be With You! Quotes & Images Take Over Twitter
May the 4th be with you.
Happy Star Wars day!!!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Nw0LVx58cu
— Rosh 🌻 (@roshniii_rp) May 3, 2021
It's Star Wars Day 2021!
Happy Star Wars Day!
You may fire when ready... <pew pew>
💥
/
/
📡#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarsWarsDay #StarWars pic.twitter.com/dBcOMgPzyq
— CanberraDSN (@CanberraDSN) May 4, 2021
The Sacrifices of Skywalkers!
✨ The Sacrifice of The Skywalkers [THREAD]✨ #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/gctpQQrfw3
— BW Star Wars (@BWStarWars) May 3, 2021
Master Yoda's Saying!
“Do. Or Do Not. There is no try” #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/VhnuHGggsS
— Devdas (@DseDevdas) May 3, 2021
The Duty of Droids!
Honorable mention:
The Duty of the Droids (C-3PO & R2-D2). #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/wEFulIvJiS
— BW Star Wars (@BWStarWars) May 3, 2021
May the Force Be With You!
it’s star wars day!!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/e7rDFqgsGQ
— océane ⍟ (@anakinnskyguy) May 3, 2021
This Tweet is Fun!
introducing: star wars original trilogy! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/3bksMJQv8o
— sab (@handdleston) May 4, 2021
Remember This Scene?
"The Saga Will End. The Story Lives Forever."#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/jmxsg5VhFN
— Venkman // Phil Lord & Chris Miller Supremacy (@Qeslanfrog) May 3, 2021
The Trio! Happy Star Wars Day
#MayThe4thBeWithYou from the trio that started it all❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/74RRRaJlWg
— eris² | STAR WARS DAY (@howlettsolo) May 3, 2021
Which Is Yours?
Reminder that Revenge of the Sith is the best Star Wars movie. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/I9bANXwdpG
— blake (@vaderspov) May 3, 2021
