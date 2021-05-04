May the 4th Be With You! Quotes & Images Take Over Twitter

It's Star Wars Day 2021!

The Sacrifices of Skywalkers!

Master Yoda's Saying!

The Duty of Droids!

May the Force Be With You!

This Tweet is Fun!

Remember This Scene?

"The Saga Will End. The Story Lives Forever."#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/jmxsg5VhFN — Venkman // Phil Lord & Chris Miller Supremacy (@Qeslanfrog) May 3, 2021

The Trio! Happy Star Wars Day

#MayThe4thBeWithYou from the trio that started it all❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/74RRRaJlWg — eris² | STAR WARS DAY (@howlettsolo) May 3, 2021

Which Is Yours?

Reminder that Revenge of the Sith is the best Star Wars movie. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/I9bANXwdpG — blake (@vaderspov) May 3, 2021

