Ever since the House of the Dragon spin-off from Game of Thrones has been released, the internet is ablaze with discussion over the XXX scenes. Just like Game of Thrones wouldn't exist without some incest, some of the HOTD clips have had people's eyebrows raised as well. The relationship between Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen and his niece Rhaenyra in the current series has been complicated. House of the Dragon is the talk of the town not just for the storyline but for its steamy, incest and orgy-filled XXX sex scenes. Episode 4, which was primarily about sex, the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon alluded to the main series. PornHub Is Removed by Meta-Owned Instagram, Adult Entertainment Site Official Account Had 13.1 Million Followers.

The two have grown to love one another through their shared suffering, which ended in their marriage in the most recent episode, "Driftmark." In a recent tweet, it was claimed that Matt Smith is to blame for a "huge surge in 'step uncle' searches" on Pornhub. This has the internet in a tizzy. However, with a little digging, you can find out where it came from. A satirical website called The Kernel News frequently takes advantage of online usage trends. House of the Dragon Sex Scenes' Videos Go Viral: From Matt Smith’s Nude Scene to Brothel Orgy, All the Leaked Clips Taking Over the Internet!

The replies to the "report" have been amusing anyway. It turns out that the graphic is satirical and not representational of any genuine data, although you can understand why some fans might believe the claim given the franchise's well-established links to online porn. Pornhub's traffic reportedly dropped during the hour when Game of Thrones was on. At the time, Pornhub was positively overflowing with clips from the nudity-filled programme, which caused HBO to sue the website.

Just recently, Pornhub.com was in the headlines after a porn star who plans on live streaming XXX content from her home around the clock for the upcoming year acknowledged that she finds it difficult to prevent her mother from viewing her XXX activities. Pornhub.com and other XXX websites are being thrown off ever since the XXX platform OnlyFans took over. It doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2022 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).