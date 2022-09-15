'House of the Dragon' is the talk of the town not just for the storyline *ahem* but for its steamy, incest and orgy-filled XXX sex scenes. Episode 4, which was primarily about sex, the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" alluded to the main series. However, "House of the Dragon" takes a more different approach to sex in its fourth episode in contrast to the gratuitous nature of some of the sex and nudity that was pervasive throughout "Game of Thrones" (and the topic of much criticism). When it comes to sexual content, the Game of Thrones series is not exactly submissive. Over the course of its eight-season existence, they featured just about every variation you can imagine.

In this episode, the young Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is enticed outside the walls of the castle by her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), who then brings her to a brothel where the two begin to... well... have sex. Daemon is motivated by a desire to exact revenge on his brother, the king (Paddy Considine), but the prince is utterly floored when Rhaenyra expresses interest in hooking up with Daemon rather than just being unsurprised. House of the Dragon XXX Sex Scenes' Videos Go Viral: From Matt Smith’s Nude Scene to Brothel Orgy, All the Leaked Clips Taking Over the Internet!

The sequences, which take place in the fourth episode of House of the Dragon, see her character bathing Considine prior to an unenjoyable sex scene in which she seems compelled to participate. The character Daemon Targaryen, represented by actor Matt Smith, age 39, engages in incest with his niece Rhaenyra, played by actor Milly Alcock, age 22, in the same episode, despite their 17-year age difference.

It's been a spicy, romping XXX sex feast from the very first sex scene, which was won by the well-endowed Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and his prostitutes, through Oberyn Martell's orgy. That is, in between all the fighting and the horrific fatalities. It goes without saying that some people may have great expectations for the personal section of House of the Dragon, and they are met in the first episode. Just maybe not in the way you had anticipated.

House of The Dragon Sex Scenes (Watch Video):

House of the Dragon Episode 4 Ending Explained

Not to forget when the Prince meets his mistress and prostitute Mysaria in a whorehouse, and Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen is the first to rustle up the bedsheets (Sonoya Mizuno). It's a very drab event by most people's standards. Daemon thrusts and thrusts in a robotic manner, eliciting only uneasiness and a strong want for it to end. Her squeals of delight had all the hallmarks of a staged orgasm before a furious Daemon leaves after a subpar performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).