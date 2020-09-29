The 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was gang-raped by four men, died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning. The girl was admitted in an extremely critical state with mutliple fractures and her tongue had also been slashed in the incident. The four attackers are in jail currently. The incident has sparked widespread dissent and social media outrage. People took to the internet demanding justice for the girl. People were reminded of the horrific Nirbhaya gangrape and murder that shook the nation in 2012. Netizens questioned women safety in the country and asked if at all such brutal attacks against women will ever come to an end. Hathras Gangrape: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rekha Sharma, Ajay Kumar Lallu & Other Leaders Mourn the Death of the 19-Year-Old Girl Who Was Gangraped by 4 Men in UP.

The girl's family has accused the Uttar Pradesh police of not helping them initially and only reacting after public outrage. However, the Uttar Pradesh police have denied the family's allegation. But her brother again alleged more complains not the cops. The attackers were charged with gangrape and attempt to murder, apart from charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Hathras Gangrape Case: 20-Year-Old Woman in Western UP Village Sexually Assaulted, Doctors Say Her Tongue Cut Too.

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

The Hathras gangrape victim passed away. Speak about the reality of assaults on Dalit women and girls. Connect dots, show larger picture of structural violence against Dalits, Dalit women. Don't isolate, exceptionalise this case as a gruesome aberration. — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) September 29, 2020

Twitterati Wants Answer:

Terrible news to share this morning: the young Hathras gang rape survivor passed away this morning. The world can be a a cruel, cruel place.. Nirbhaya fund, beti bachao, tougher laws but when will things ever really change? RIP🙏🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 29, 2020

Truly Heartbreaking:

Heartbreaking news. The Hathras rape survivor lost her battle for life. Passed away this morning in AIIMS. The 19 year old was raped, her tongue was cut, she was left paralysed. Outraged. Disturbed. Ashamed. We should all demand Justice for her. #StopThisShame #Hathras — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) September 29, 2020

Horrific Beyond Limits:

Such a horrible mindset#Hathras — Soumya Swayansu Prusty (@SoumyaSwayansu) September 29, 2020

Netizens Are Demanding Capital Punishment:

बेटी की कीमत 10 लाख,,,,साहब फांसी होनी चाहिए दरिंदो को🙏🙏 — valmiki kumar (@Rajeshk33860444) September 29, 2020

Who Should be Punished?

Rape & Cruelity in Hathras on 14th September, action should be taken against culprits & police administration.@myogiadityanath @AmitShahOffice @PMOIndia — Anil Gupta (@anilgupta9950) September 29, 2020

Support the Victim's Family:

The news of the death of dalit victim after gang rape in hathras ,uttar Pradesh. today the girl died i hope that government should provide all the thing that victim family required @myogiadityanath — Alisha Khan (@AlishaK98144751) September 29, 2020

Netizens Demand Justice:

Hathras rape. Heartbreaking. Where are we heading. — Basant (@Basantbrjn) September 29, 2020

Reportedly, the girls belong to the Scheduled Cae while the accused were from the upper caste. The incident comes at a time when there is an array of crimes against women reported in UP. Doctors said that she was strangulated and the fractures at the base of her neck left her struggling to breathe. Hathras is located some 200 km from Delhi. As per reports, she was dragged by her dupatta into the fields where she was cutting grass with her family.

