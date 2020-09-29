The 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was gang-raped by four men, died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning. The girl was admitted in an extremely critical state with mutliple fractures and her tongue had also been slashed in the incident. The four attackers are in jail currently. The incident has sparked widespread dissent and social media outrage. People took to the internet demanding justice for the girl. People were reminded of the horrific Nirbhaya gangrape and murder that shook the nation in 2012. Netizens questioned women safety in the country and asked if at all such brutal attacks against women will ever come to an end. Hathras Gangrape: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rekha Sharma, Ajay Kumar Lallu & Other Leaders Mourn the Death of the 19-Year-Old Girl Who Was Gangraped by 4 Men in UP.

The girl's family has accused the Uttar Pradesh police of not helping them initially and only reacting after public outrage. However, the Uttar Pradesh police have denied the family's allegation. But her brother again alleged more complains not the cops. The attackers were charged with gangrape and attempt to murder, apart from charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Hathras Gangrape Case: 20-Year-Old Woman in Western UP Village Sexually Assaulted, Doctors Say Her Tongue Cut Too.

Reportedly, the girls belong to the Scheduled Cae while the accused were from the upper caste. The incident comes at a time when there is an array of crimes against women reported in UP. Doctors said that she was strangulated and the fractures at the base of her neck left her struggling to breathe. Hathras is located some 200 km from Delhi. As per reports, she was dragged by her dupatta into the fields where she was cutting grass with her family.

