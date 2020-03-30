His Holiness the Dalai Lama Gives Special Message, Expresses Gratitude While Appreciating Efforts of Those Bravely Tackling The Coronavirus Crisis

Dalai Lama (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Almost every country in the world, barring a few, is dealing with the Coronavirus crisis. The deadly flu of COVID 19 has claimed over 30,000 lives globally. Addressing the grave situation, His Holiness the Dalai Lama gave a special message of gratitude to everyone including the Indian government, for taking necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID 19. The 14th Dalai Lama addressed the situation of Coronavirus pandemic and expressed gratitude to all the efforts of nations to limit this threat. He also thanked the doctors and medical professionals who are working in the frontline to tackle this crisis. Dalai Lama Lauds PM Narendra Modi For Decision on Complete Lockdown, Says 'PM Modi's Firm Leadership Will Be Effective in Combating Virus'.

On his official website, his special address on Coronavirus pandemic has been posted. He starts with the difficult situation of Cornavirus that is upon us and also adds the problem of climate change, that further confronts humanity. He wants to thank all the governments including India for taking steps to meet the challenges. "I would like to take this opportunity to express my admiration and gratitude to governments across the world, including the Government of India, for the steps they are taking to meet these challenges."

He writes, "Everyone at present is doing their best to contain the spread of the coronavirus. I applaud the concerted efforts of nations to limit the threat. In particular, I appreciate the initiative India has taken with other SAARC countries to set up an emergency fund and an electronic platform to exchange information, knowledge and expertise to tackle the spread of Covid-19. This will serve as a model for dealing with such crises in future as well." he's also addressed the hardships faced by people because of the lockdown. He earnestly appeals to the concerned authorities "to do everything possible to care for the vulnerable members of our communities."

The 14th Dalai Lama's address concludes with expressing gratitude to medical staff and prayers of hope that the pandemic ends soon. "With heartfelt feelings of concern for my brothers and sisters around the world who are passing through these difficult times, I pray for an early end to this pandemic so that your peace and happiness may soon be restored," it reads.