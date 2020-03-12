Holi Hooliganism: Viral Video of Men Harassing Women on the Road by Forcibly Splashing Colours on Them Angers Netizens

Video Screengrab (Photo Credits: @manojmuntashir/ Twitter)

“Bura na mano Holi hai!” an (in)famous line that we hear every time during the Festival of Colours. Significantly used as an excuse, men are seen groping women as they forcibly put colours on them, just mouthing the line and getting away with it. Holi Hooliganism has become increasingly common in India, and every year such unfortunate instances surface on social media during and post-Holi celebration. On the similar note, a video is doing rounds on Twitter that shows a crowd of men openly harassing women on the road who were managing to find their way amid the traffic as colours were forcibly splashed on them. The clip instantly went viral and angered netizens. From Semen-Filled Balloons to Consent Violations, What Indian Women Go Through in the Name of ‘Bura Na Mano Holi Hain.

The video starts with men with their faces covered in gulal, shouting and cheering ‘Happy Holi,’ on the street that led the traffic to move slowly. The indecent crowd approached two girls on a two-wheeler and forcibly put colours on them, as the women were managing to flee the spot somehow. Twitter user @manojmntashir uploaded the clip. The video has gone viral showing a glimpse of how the celebration actually is for women in India.

The video angered the netizens. They shame the crowd for their disgraceful act in the name of “Bura na mano Holi hai!”

India is no stranger to the issue of sexual assault. Holi is just another instance of the rampant misogyny that makes men believe they are entitled to behave any way they want. Women who brave to venture out to celebrate the festival are pelted with water balloons aimed at their body parts, groped under the guise of a friendly hug and violently assaulted by forcibly putting colours on them.