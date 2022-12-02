A spine-chilling XXX search trend is infuriating people around the world concerning Australian teenagers attending Schoolies parties. This troubling trending search on a pornographic website has come to light as the second week of the end-of-school celebrations began over the weekend after a tumultuous first week. A disturbing search term has just risen to the top of Pornhub.com, a XXX website list of popular topics. Pornhub Sued by 40 Sex Trafficking Victims of GirlsDoPorn For Profiting From Hosting Their XXX Videos Without Consent.

The top popular search term on Pornhub.com right now is "Schoolies Australia." This is especially troubling considering that many of the youngsters who attend Schoolies events have just completed their 12th year of high school, making them either 17 or just turning 18. Using a screenshot of the trending search, one TikTok user blasted the scenario as "really awful" and uploaded it.

In addition to saying they were "so grateful that you now have to be verified to post," the poster challenged men to "do better." One user was led by this message to inquire as to how the poster knew that men were using the search term, and they were told to "be for real" in their response. Only verified unloaders, content partners, and models are permitted to upload content to the website in accordance with Pornhub's rules.

Each person featured in the clip must have given their consent before the user uploads it, and must have "carefully ascertained and examined a valid governmental photo identification demonstrating that they are at least 18 years of age on the day they are photographed, filmed or otherwise appearing in such Content". Furthermore, "This applies to all individuals, whether identifiable or not, or whether nude or not," the website’s terms and conditions state.

"We may, in our sole discretion, terminate your account if you breach any of the Terms of Service or at any time for any reason even without cause. If we believe that your Content violates any criminal laws, the Website’s Child Sexual Abuse Material Policy, the Website’s Non-Consensual Content Policy, your account will immediately be terminated, you will be banned from the Website without notice and we will report you to law enforcement authorities."

In June 2021, the girl gave police information. Following an interview, the defendant, of Willowbank Road in Hinckley, was charged with two charges of rape of a girl between the ages of 13 and 15, as well as four counts of engaging in penetrating sexual activity with a child.

Two counts of penetrative sexual behaviour with a child were found guilty by the jury, but the other two counts were found not guilty. Det Con Le Boutillier said to BBC: "We hope the verdict and sentence now helps the victim to come to terms with what happened and try and put that time behind her, and also reassures her parents that they did the right thing by coming forward. We would like to reassure anyone else who may be in a similar situation to report their concerns, as they will be heard and we will help them through the process."

In 2018, about 40 women have sued Montreal-based parent company MindGeek for partnering with GirlsDoPorn, which coerced women in appear in sex videos. The lawsuit filed this week in a US district court alleges that Pornhub did not remove the videos when women who appeared in them requested to take them down.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).