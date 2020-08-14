India is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day on August 15. One of the two national holidays in India, Independence Day stands as a reminder of our fight for freedom from the British and stirs the patriotic pride in each and every one of us. From flag hoisting to Independence Day Parades and cultural functions, the ways of celebrating Independence Day in India have revolved around sharing India’s independence story with one another. With Independence Day 2020 celebration turning more so to the virtual world, more and more people are sure to share Independence Day in India Quotes, Famous Saying on Freedom and Independence by Indian Freedom Fighters, Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes and messages, Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Independence Day 2020 Quotes & Thoughts: From Albert Einstein to Max Muller, Here's What Eminent Personalities Have Said About India.

Independence Day celebrations in India are marked by various key events. Every year, the Prime Minister of our country hoists the national flag at Red Fort. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue with this tradition and the preparation for the annual Independence Day Event at Red Fort is in full swing, the scale of this year’s celebrations are sure to be small, in sight of the continued battle with COVID-19. However, there are a variety of virtual events that are being planned by everyone from organisations to schools and colleges and even internationally. Independence Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Swatantrata Diwas Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send on 15th August.

In fact, this year, for the first time, the Indian National Flag will be hoisted at Times Square in the US. As we join Indians across the world to celebrate the 74th year of independence, here are some Independence Day in India Quotes, Famous Saying on Freedom and Independence by Indian Freedom Fighters, Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes and messages, Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friend and family.

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Karo Ya Maro” – Mahatma Gandhi

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh Adhikar Hai, Aur Mai Ise Lekar Rahunga” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara” – Muhammad Iqbal

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Vande Mataram” – Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Satyameva Jayate” – Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Khoon Se Khelenge Holi Gar Vatan Mushkil Main Hai” – Ashfaqullah Khan

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Democracy and Socialism Are Means to an End, Not the End Itself.”- Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Me Hai, Dekhna Hai Zor Kitna Baazu-E-Qaatil Me Hai” – Ramprasad Bismil

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Quote For Independence Day Reads: “Freedom Is Never Dear at Any Price. It Is the Breath of Life. What Would a Man Not Pay for Living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

Independence Day celebrations are a way to remember the hardships that our forefathers have all gone through to give us the country that we know now. It stands as an opportunity for many of us to understand what this country truly comes from, what they strived for us to be and where we are in this journey. We hope that this Independence Day, you do your bit to understand the true importance of India’s independence and do your bit to spread this knowledge and take a step in the way forward. Happy Independence Day 2020!

