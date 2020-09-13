The coronavirus pandemic has made the use of hand sanitisers compulsive these days. Almost every place you go, including shops to offices you have to use hand sanitisers to disinfect yourself. Sanitiser dispensers have thus become the need of the time in public places. The staff at AJC Bose Indian Botanic Garden in Howrah, Kolkata came up with an innovative idea for the same. They made eco-friendly sanitiser dispensers using bamboo culms that were damaged in the devastating Amphan cyclone. Pictures of these eco-friendly dispensers are being shared online and people are loving the idea. Teertha Dispenser For Temples: Video of Contactless Device to Offer Prasad to Devotees During The Pandemic is Going Viral.

The deadly Amphan cyclone which hit parts of Eastern India in the month of May left behind a picture of devastation. The Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden was also damaged with the bamboo stems being broken. But the staff decided to utilise the same and make sanitiser dispenser stands. These eco-friendly dispensers have now been distributed in the different establishments of Botanical Survey of India in Kolkata & Howrah region. Pictures of these nicely done designs have been shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Check The Pics of Eco-Friendly Sanitiser Dispensers Here:

The staff of #AJC_Bose_Indian_Botanic_Garden, Howrah came up with an innovative idea of making #sanitizer dispensers from the garden’s very own bamboo culms that were damaged due to #Amphan super-cyclone. pic.twitter.com/JrRoiCLZPu — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) September 13, 2020

This Indigenously built eco-friendly Sanitizer Dispenser has gained much popularity among the staff during the prevailing situation of pandemic #COVID-19. More than a dozen such dispensers are distributed in the different establishments of @bsi_moefcc in Kolkata & Howrah region. pic.twitter.com/TFGo4TZl3D — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) September 13, 2020

Indeed a great way to reuse the damaged bamboos, right? People are loving the idea. People have shared these pictures calling them the "most beautiful sanitiser dispensers". Someone even wrote that every house should have this. This creation reminds us of eco-friendly bottles and tiffin boxes made by local artisans in Tripura and Manipur. At a time when we already experience the dangers of plastic pollution, such eco-friendly adaptations need to be popularised.

