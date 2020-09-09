India is at the second position in the list of Coronavirus cases in the world. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the lockdown is also opening up to help the economy. Public transport, malls, offices and markets are gradually opening up bearing in mind the social distancing norms. Places of worship have also opened in parts of the country. In order to avoid touch and help contain the spread of Coronavirus, an automatic teertha dispenser machine has been introduced. A video of this device which is made in India has been shared on Twitter and it is now going viral. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala to Open From August 26, Devotees Have to Register Online a Day Prior to Darshan; Check Rules.

Twitter user Devi Prasad Rao (@DPRArohana) shared a clip which shows this automatic teertha dispenser device. Called the Amrutha Hani, it is small machine in which a glass full of the theerth prasad is kept inside. One just has to keep their palm at the mouth of the device and it dispenses the liquid. The video says it is volume controlled device and easy to use. It ensures there is no touch when the liquid is dispensed from it. It is a made in India device and a video of the same is going viral.

Check It Here:

Teertha dispenser: An indian innovation for temples Spread the word 🙏🏻#MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/U0yYMD1CnJ — Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DPRArohana) September 6, 2020

People have appreciated this device and said it would be helpful in the current times. We have seen similar inventions being made in recent times. In June, another such theertha dispenser made by a Mangaluru-based assistant professor was also shared online. It works similar to the one we see above, a devotee has to keep their hands under the device and it automatically dispenses the holy water.

Here are The Pics:

Karnataka:A Mangaluru-based assistant professor,Santhosh, develops a touchless ‘theertha dispenser’ for temples; says, "When a devotee places their palm under the dispenser, it automatically releases a certain amount of the holy water. It cost me Rs 2,700 to develop the machine." pic.twitter.com/pCrc3azR0k — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Similarly, robots have been used in some places as well. In Tamil Nadu, a humanoid is being used to scan customers for mask and dispense sanitiser in a garment store. These are some interesting local ways in which people are adapting to the new normal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).