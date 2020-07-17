Workers who were pruning a willow tree in Itaquiraí, Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul, municipal maintenance saw something peculiar which has now gone viral on social media platforms. According to the workers, they cut open a tree branch with a chainsaw to see an image of Jesus Christ! Odimar Souza, a civil servant overseeing the pruning was quite intrigued by the discovery and took a piece of the branch home with him. The photos went viral after Souza uploaded them on his social media pages with people it was God visiting them. Image of Jesus Christ Crucifixion Appears on a Tree Making Colombians Gather Around It Breaking the Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, biologist Fabiano Izidoro told G1 Globo that the stain could be caused by an injury to the cells during its growth, or maybe the presence of some chemical elements that the plant absorbed. Izidoro said the image was an example of pareidolia phenomenon in which there is a "tendency for the incorrect perception of a stimulus as an object, pattern or meaning known to the observer". He added, "This is very similar when we look at the sky and through a cloud, we can see some figure." Three-Eyed Baby Born in Germany Is Fake News, but the Legend of Lord Shiva, the Hindu God With Three Eyes Is Intriguing! Know Why Mahadev Has Third Eye.

Images of Jesus Christ Found Inside Tree Trunk in Brazil:

Many social media users commented that it was a sign that God was watching over his people during these tough times, but rationalists wouldn't agree to it. Apparently, while cutting one of the workers saw a butterfly-like pattern, but before finishing the work, the chain of the chainsaw broke. They changed the chain and cut the same trunk again in two to see the complete image that looks like Jesus Christ to them. Since the photos were uploaded, it has been going viral garnering varying comments. While some believe the image looks like Jesus Christ, others think it is just some random stain inside the tree trunk.

