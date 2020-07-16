In the last few days, you may have come across a video of a little boy with three eyes. The video is going viral with a claim that a three-eyed boy was born in Germany. The video shows a blue-eyed boy, with a third eye on his forehead, moving in sync with his left pupil. But let us tell you, it is a fake video. It is digitally edited clip to superimpose the left eye onto its forehead. Now, the fake video aside, but you must be aware of Lord Shiva and his third eye. Lord Shiva is one of the greatest Gods in Hindu mythology, also called as Mahadev. Do you know the legend behind Shiva's third eye? Read on to know. From Bhang to Ganja (Marijuana), Offerings Made to Lord Shiva That Prove He Is the Coolest God of All!

Lord Shiva is one of the principal deities in Hinduism, a part of the holy trinity. He is known as "The Destroyer" within the Trimurti, the Hindu trinity that includes Brahma and Vishnu. He is one of the highest forms of Ishvar for Shaivism sect. In his iconography, there is serpent around his neck, adorns a crescent moon, the holy river of Ganga flowing from his matted hair, the third eye on his forehead, the trishula as his weapon, and the damaru drum. Learn About the Significance of Lord Shiva’s Accessories & Symbols.

Why Does Lord Shiva Have The Third Eye?

As per the legends, once Goddess Parvati covered both the eyes of Lord Shiva with her palms and it created darkness all over the world. It is believed that Lord Shiva's eye is the Sun and the other is the Moon. As darkness engulfed the whole world, Mahadev opened his third eye and it sparked a fire and restored light in the universe. However, the heat from the third eye caused Parvati's hands to perspire. The power of Shiva and his wife Parvati who is a symbol of Shakti (power) transformed the perspiration into a child who was named Andhaka.

It goes on to state that later Andhaka grew independent of his real parents. He once saw Parvati and was attracted by her so much wanting to marry her. She asked Shiva to help who pierced his Trishul through Andhaka. He then apologised for his incestuous desires.

Another legend states, that Lord Shiva's third eye has to do with Kamadeva. Lord Shiva went into deep meditation following the death of Sati. Although Sati was reborn as Parvati, Lord Shiva could not be drawn out of his meditation. The Gods then sent out Lord Kama to bring Lord Shiva out of his penance. But the disturbance by Kama annoyed Shiva. He opened his third eye that burnt Kama to ashes.

A symbolic representation of the third eye is thus the rejection of desire, in both the legends. It states that once the object of desire is taken away it causes immense sorrow followed by rage. The third eye also has a dark side which rejects all worldly desires.

