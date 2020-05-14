Kerala: Man Applies for Guinness World Records for 51.4 Kg Jackfruit in Backyard Farm

51.4 kg Jackfruit. (Photo Credits: ANI | Twitter)

Kollam, May 14: During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, jackfruit dishes find a prominent place on the food tables of Malayalees. And in Kollam, a family in Edamulakkal village was surprised to find a mammoth jackfruit weighing more than 50 kilogram in their backyard.

They have now approached Guinness World Records as the world record for the heaviest jackfruit is 42.7 kilogram. Johnkutty from Edamulakkal said that the jackfruit weighs more than 51.4 kilogram and is 97 CM in length. Mount Everest Fashion Runway 2020 in Nepal Sets Guinness World Record, Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2018 Ornella Gunesekere Among Participants.

Man Applies for Guinness World Records for 51.4 Kg Jackfruit

Kerala: A family in Kollam's Edamulackal claims that a jackfruit weighing 51.4 kg has grown in their backyard. Johnkutty,a family member,says "I found out that the heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72 kg&was found in Pune. I've applied to Guinness World Records&Limca Book of Records." pic.twitter.com/o7tTMSWKzQ — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

"When I searched, I found that the heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72 kg and was found in Pune. So, I have applied for Guinness World Records and also the Limca Book of Records, " he said. The Guinness World Records lists the world records of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.