The hottest spearfisher in the world goes viral online for her XXX OnlyFans account after being dubbed a "bad ass with a good ass" by her fans. Fans are going crazy on the internet as she shared pictures of herself standing in bikinis next to fish larger than herself, as fans call her a "mermaid" with a wonderful outdoor lifestyle. The XXX OnlyFans model returns and lets her fans on the shore enjoy the fruits of her spearfishing prowess. When they see Lauren's images, taken with huge fish her supporters' mouths are agape in utter delight. OnlyFans Teacher Sarah Juree Unable To Raise Any Money To Fight 'Unfair' Firing After Boss Convinced Her To Join the Adult Site (View Pics).

The South Florida social media sensation travelled to Spain to give her admirers with a different perspective. Several of Lauren's 105,000 Instagram fans praised her and called her "gorgeous" for the most recent fishing pictures for being beyond glamorous. Lauren demonstrates that going fishing is not just for lone wolves looking for some solitude. When pursuing hogfish, Lauren takes care to avoid making a pig's spear out of her efforts. The female athlete can appear as colourful as any tropical fish in most of her pictures.

The world's sexiest spearfisher has demonstrated to her throng of fans that she is off the chain as she has posed with catches that have occasionally been larger than herself.

Hot Photos of Lauren aka World’s Sexiest Spearfisher

Lauren aka World’s Sexiest Spearfisher (Photo Credits: helloitslloutdoors/Instagram)

Lauren aka World’s Sexiest Spearfisher (Photo Credits: helloitslloutdoors/Instagram)

Lauren aka World’s Sexiest Spearfisher (Photo Credits: helloitslloutdoors/Instagram)

Lauren aka World’s Sexiest Spearfisher (Photo Credits: helloitslloutdoors/Instagram)

Lauren is actually a XXX OnlyFans model from South Florida who has earned the moniker "bad ass with a good ass" for her adventures and, during a vacation to Spain, had fans lining up to follow her everywhere she went. She was captured in one photo holding a giant, gold-colored fish while standing in shallow water not far from a golden beach, wearing a blue and red bikini.

In another, she was pictured clutching a massive fish in one hand while standing with her tongue out in a clearly skimpy blue bikini with ties holding the bottoms in place. In another, she was pictured holding a large fish in one hand while wearing a baseball cap. Another photo showed her wearing a green bikini, sunglasses, and clutching two sizable fish—one in each hand—while standing at the back of a boat with the sea and the sky in the background.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).