Spotting a spider can freak some people, so much so, that they slam their vehicle in whatever comes their way! Did you know spotting of spider inside cars have resulted in accidents, some even severe ones? A recent incident comes from an island in England. A man from the Isle of Wight rammed his car into a signpost when he was trying to get rid of a spider inside his car. The man was so frightened at spotting the spider, he wanted it out. But in his attempt, he lost control and smashed his car right into a road sign. This incident is not the first of its kind, sometimes these arachnids have caused severe damage as well. We look at similar instances from the past. Mercedes Driver 'Distracted by Spider' Dangling From Roof Crashes Into Woman and Kills Her in Bradford, Avoids Jail.

The recent incident took place in England last week. A man whose identity hasn't been revealed was travelling in Wootton when a spider entered his car. It is not known which species was it, but it sure freaked out the driver who wanted it out. During his attempt, he knocked out the road sign which has caused severe damage to his bonnet and bumper. The Isle of Wight Police Department posted a picture of the car and warned people of such sightings. The man suffered from minor injuries, but his car was severely damaged. Brand New VW Polo Crashes Into Gate of Showroom After Driver Loses Control of The Car (Watch Accident Video).

That's some severe damage! Some people joked that how would he explain this to the insurance company for the repairs. As we said earlier, this is not the first time a creepy arachnid has caused a severe accident. Giant Hairy Spider Eats a Possum! Pic Captured by Aussie Couple in Tasmania Hotel Room Goes Viral.

In October 2019, a driver was trying to catch a spider in his car when he rammed into another parked car on the highway on Derbyshire. The collision left both car drivers with minor injuries, but the cars were severely damaged.

A50 Westbound on Sunday. No doubt some of you got caught up in the tailbacks from this collision. Silver car driver trying to catch a spider whilst driving collides with red car in layby. Minor injuries. Reported for driving without due care and attention. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/o8x4Kdr2QJ — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) October 22, 2019

In the year 2016, a woman in Northwest Portland entirely toppled to the side of the road after a spider dropped down on her rearview mirror. The woman was so spooked with the sight she lost control and it flipped on the side. The woman received minor injuries. Video of the car accident went viral on social media.

In April 2019, another such accident took place in New York. An unwelcoming spider near the driver's seat led to a car crash into the woods in the town of Cairo. the front of the car was completely wrecked and the woman suffered from a leg injury as well. The police posted pictures of the wrecked car as a warning to other arachnophobes.

If you too are an arachnophobe then these incidents should be a warning for you too. In none of the above incidents, the situation of the spider is not known but the driver and cars have been damaged beyond repair.

