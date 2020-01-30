Man Tries to Stop Stack of Liquor Bottles on Shelf From Falling During Earthquake in Cayman Islands, Hailed as Hero After Video Goes Viral

Man tries to save liquor bottles (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The natural disaster of an earthquake causes great damage every time and most people run around to find a safe shelter just to save their lives. But not this man in the Cayman Islands, who wanted to save the liquor bottles at a store. The place was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 and a CCTV video has captured a man's concern of saving the liquor bottles, then his life. Such videos do not take long to go viral and soon as the video came up on social media, Twitterati is impressed. Many of them have hailed this individual as a hero.

The incident took place on January 28 in the afternoon. A man was seen loitering in the shop and there were few other customers too. Soon tremors of earthquake were felt and the liquor racks started moving. But instead of running out of the store, the man went and stood in front of the liquor racks and tried to give a hand, in an effort to prevent them from falling across. However, the tremors grew and eventually, all of the bottles crashed down. With no option, the man ran out of the store. But his little effort is not going unnoticed, and the video is going viral on social media. This Video of Men Passing a Beer Bottle Out of a Flooded Shop in Kerala Makes the Internet Talk About Malayali 'Spirit'.

Watch Video of Man Trying to Save Liquor Bottles During Earthquake:

Would-be hero caught on camera during earthquake in the Cayman Islands pic.twitter.com/AWVymNo6pp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2020

Clearly, this guy has to be acknowledged that he made an effort that could've ended up in him getting seriously injured. Thankfully, the racks did not fall on him and he ran out in time. The internet has hailed him as a hero.