Mumbai, May 15: What could go wrong while masturbating using sex toys? Well, everything. A man in the Czech Republic died of electrocution while using an electric device during a botched self-pleasuring session. The man was found dead inside his room by his parents, who noticed something suspicious was going on with their son. The incident was detailed in the Legal Medicine journal by doctors from the University Hospital Hradec Králové.

The New York Post reported that the incident came to light when the deceased man's parents knocked on his bedroom door. They realised something was amiss with their son when he did not open the door despite them knocking multiple times. They called the fire department, who pried open the door with a lever, whereupon they saw their son’s lifeless body lying on the floor. The case study stated that the man was wearing a “one-piece women’s swimsuit” while his lower limbs, trunk and neck were tightly bound with plastic and textile straps. US Shocker: First-Graders Force 6-Year-Old Classmate To 'Perform Sex Act' During Classroom in Texas, Record Act on iPad; Investigation Underway.

The author of the study wrote that the dead man was trying to simultaneously satisfy multiple atypical fetishes - a practice known as autoerotic paraphilia. His unorthodox self-pleasuring methods involved “body wrapping, cross-dressing, anal masochism, self-fetishism, and lower abdomen stimulation with an electric mechanical massage device.” XXX OnlyFans Star Janet Massa Nearly Dies of Love Bite During Passionate Sex Session, Left Paralysed Due to Hickey.

A subsequent examination revealed that the electric device malfunctioned when plugged in as the autopsy revealed burns on the skin above the man’s penis corresponding to the shape of the device. This led the authors to conclude that the man had died due to “accidental fatal electrocution” related to “autoerotic manipulation”. During the autopsy, the doctors found a “strange foreign body” in his intestine, which was later identified as a “fancy condom in a plastic translucent box”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).