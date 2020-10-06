In early August this year, the ex-porn star Mia Khalifa decided to auction off the ‘infamous’ glasses that she sported in her XXX scenes. The reason she auctioned the glasses on eBay was so to raise money for the victims of the devastating explosion that ripped through the Lebanon capital Beirut. It has been two months since the massive explosions rocked the port of Beirut, and Khalifa in her recent tweet revealed that she could not manage to raise enough as it was required from the eBay auction. This is why, the sports commentator decided to pull down her signature glasses from eBay as it did not work out, but promised to donate money, all by herself, for the Beirut explosion victims.

Mia Khalifa has been one of most outspoken advocates for Lebanon. The auction of her glasses was to raise money for the Lebanese Red Cross, and it reportedly reached $100,000. But since it did not work out, as she might have hoped for, the former porn start decided to pull down her ‘infamous’ glasses from eBay. But she also said that it would not stop her from reaching the amount to the victims.

“It’s been two months since the explosion, and there has been no accountability taken, no investigation, and no resources implemented by the state. I’m sorry it took this long, @RedCrossLebanon, but this money is getting to you no matter what it does to my credit score,” she captioned her tweet with a video of her where she urges fans to reach out to the Beirut victims as they can.

Watch the Video:

It’s been two months since the explosion and there has been no accountability taken, no investigation, and no resources implemented by the state. I’m sorry it took this long, @RedCrossLebanon, but this money is getting to you no matter what it does to my credit score ♥️🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/hCWKUWRTPP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 5, 2020

Although Khalifa has faced a lot of criticism because of her previous work and is banned from visiting the country, she repeatedly insisted that being Lebanese is something that cannot be taken away from her. She is seen empowering the Lebanese, raising awareness, educating people abroad on the real situation in the country, helping in any way she can. All of her efforts are not going unnoticed.

