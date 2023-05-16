Mumbai, May 16: In her most recent Instagram post, former Pornhub star Mia Khalifa requested her followers to ‘keep a secret’ while she smoked marijuana. The video is a promotion for a new brand she is launching, and it also includes the Lebanese-American OnlyFans star necking oysters. It was posted on Monday for her 27.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy, and it has already received more than 300,000 likes.

The video shows Mia in a variety of seductive poses, including several occasions in which she is entirely naked in the bathtub. A newspaper with the heading "Can you keep a secret?" can also seen being held by her. Ex-Pornhub.com Queen Mia Khalifa Left Fans in Awe During the Acne Studios Miami Store Opening Week! Check out Hottest Pics.

The phrase is also the title for the video, which is shown next to "@sheytan.world" — the Instagram account for her latest endeavour. With only three postings showcasing the project's branding, Sheytan World's Instagram profile now has just over 3,000 followers. With no description of what it actually is, the entire undertaking is pretty enigmatic.

Mia Khalifa to Launch New Brand

The Instagram page links to a website that has a video of a scantily clad Mia and offers the chance to join a mailing list, again without any indication of what you're joining up for.

A statement by Sheytan World read, "We are an exclusive, limited run demi-fine body jewellery & lifestyle brand, designed and creatively directed between London and Miami. A celebration of creativity and passion, advocated through beautiful intimate body adorning pieces manifested to cultivate a bridge between cultural identities.” Mia Khalifa Got Ripped In Just One Year and This Transformation Video is Proof! Here's How Pornhub Queen Achieved Muscular Abs Through Sheer Hard Work.

Meanwhile, Mia just returned to the US after a vacation in the UK, where she has made no secret of her affection for. Given that this venture has its headquarters in London, it remains to be seen if her excursions there will grow more regular.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).