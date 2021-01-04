Miley Cyrus uses XXX sex toys to decorate her house and somehow this information doesn't seem very shocking. It is Miley Cyrus, everything about her in out-of-the-box. She has been known for making offbeat comments and calling a spade, a spade. A few weeks ago in December, she admitted like a queen that she was resorting to "a lot of FaceTime sex" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and now Miley Cyrus has revealed sex toys also form a part of her home decor.

Revealing this to Barstool Sports on Sirius XM recently, Cyrus admitted that she uses sex toys to help liven up her house decorations. She revealed that she likes sex toys and that she buys them for herself, but ended up using them for interior design. "Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand. When I come home, I get to choose what f***ing color the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f***ing three colors. And so that just really feels really good", she said.

The pop singer had earlier revealed that she has a lot of virtual sex on Facetime to stay protected from getting COVID-19. "I do a lot of FaceTime sex -- it's the safest sex. I'm not getting Covid. It's been a really interesting and challenging (time) for any sort of dating or meeting people. I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people. It's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe," Cyrus said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show

She had also earlier said that the pandemic had been a "really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people." Cyrus, who was married to Liam Hemsworth and dated Kaitlynn Carter, identifies as pansexual and said she is "down for whatever" when it comes to a new relationship. "I love people, I love who I love, I've had relationships with all genders and I'm down. Right now I'm kind of in the mood for some D, but I'm down for whatever, honestly," she said.

