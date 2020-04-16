Move Over Hardcore XXX Categories, Pornhub Parody Scrubhub Presents Hot Videos About Washing Your Dirty Hands!

Move Over Hardcore XXX Categories, Pornhub Parody Scrubhub is Here (Screenshot)

What kind of dirty videos are you searching amid lockdown? Well, it is time to move over hardcore porn categories because Pornhub brings you hot free handwashing videos, because why not. Washing hands is the 'it' thing amid lockdown as the world continues its battle against deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Montreal-based pornography website has jumped on the bandwagon to raise awareness on washing hands to keep germs at bay. And the XXX website did it in a unique manner. It launched a parody website named Scrubhub where it provides viewers' raunchy' videos on how to wash your dirty, dirty hands.

Hand washing is essential. And everyone knows its significance. Be it Baby Shark who sang "wash your hands, doo doo doo doo doo, grab some soap, doo doo doo doo doo, rub your hands, doo doo doo doo doo..." or Cinta, a female orangutan, who was caught demonstrating the right way to wash hands in a viral video. Even Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) singer, Japanese artist Pikotaro returned with another 'masterpiece' and this time it concentrated on handwashing. The list is exhausting. And the latest addition is Pornhub who came out (pun intended) with a mind-blowing idea to promote the importance of washing hands.

Pornhub introduced a parody site, Scrubhub, which focuses on the right technique of washing hands—yes, just washing hands. NO PORN. Do not go hoping you will find XXX hardcore videos. What you will find instead is hardcore handwashing videos with mimicking porno titles. Some of the titles of videos uploaded on Scrubhub are "Thick Anal Hunk Goes Slow and Deep in His Afternoon Quickie", "Washing My Hot Fortnite Playing Stepbrother Brad As He Sprays Me" and more. We repeat – there is no porn.

Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub in a press release was quoted saying, "Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone — politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes — has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus." Not only this Scrubhub also invites users to be a hand model. These users through approval can upload handwashing videos along with Pornhub Brand Ambassador Asa Akira, Angela White, Austin Wolf and others. INTERESTING!!