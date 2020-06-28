We all are pretty good at playing the dinosaur from Google Chrome's T-Rex game and ensuring the cacti don't touch it. But these days the dino does not seem to be on the loose. According to the Mumbai Police social media handle, T-Rex is sleeping or rather snoring and is not out to help you out from boredom. Mumbai Police's social media handle which is pretty popular for its witty talks, funny memes and hilarious references, have come up with a unique and interesting way to ensure people do not step outside during COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai Police Shares 'Ludo Game' Meme Giving Importance About Staying at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown, View Post.

Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared three images on Instagram with which together forms the complete picture. The caption on the picture reads “eer_dinosaur_disonnected”. The photo shows Google's dinosaur game but without T-Rex in sight. The caption of the post reveals why the dinosaur is missing in the pictures. They added a note of caution asking people to be like the dino which is not roaming outside. It reads, "T-Rex is 'dino-snoring' at his home. He only steps out for essentials, like you should. #StayHomeStaySafe #ConnectWithTheRules." Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Mumbai Police Shares What They Would’ve Done Had They Gotten a Chance to Stay at Home, Watch Video.

Mumbai Police Explains Why Google’s T-Rex game is ‘Dino-Snoring’:

The post comes after Mumbai Police urged the city residents to not move beyond a two-km radius of their homes for essentials or salons in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Movement beyond two km should only be to attend an office or medical emergencies. The Mumbai Police also appealed to residents to follow the personal safety and social distancing norms otherwise strict action will be taken against offenders.

