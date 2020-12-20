Mumbai Police is known for their social media handles that never miss a trend. They are quite updated about internet trends and things that go viral. Their latest post has a BTS reference and the BTS Army simply can't keep calm. The cops' handle took to social media sharing a photo of a K-pop band member with the lyrics of song 'Dynamite' written on it. It reads, "Bring a friend, join the crowd. Whoever wanna come along." They posted it with the caption, "No, no, not today. Love yourself, stay indoors! #DynamiteDangersOfCoronavirus #TakingOnCorona." 'Love Yourself: Answer' is another song by BTS. ‘Light It Up Like Dynamite!’ BTS Gets in Christmas Mood As the K-Pop Band Releases ‘Dynamite’ Holiday Remix & the Video Will Cheer You Up for the Festive Season.

Their post was a bid to create awareness about social distancing and avoiding meeting in groups during COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the spread of coronavirus. And using the lyrics to spread the message has impressed BTS fans on social media. As the Mumbai Police's post went viral, BTS Army welcome the cops to the fans club too. The post has been received over 3,900 likes and retweeted more than 1,000 times. BTS' 'Life Goes On' Lead Song From Latest Album BE Becomes Most Shazamed Song in The World! K-Pop Fan Army Cannot Stop Praising This Jungkook-Directed Track.

Mumbai Police Shares #DynamiteDangersOfCoronavirus With BTS Song:

'Dynamite' broke the record on YouTube with 700 million views in three months. The music video has previously broken multiple records on YouTube, including earning Guinness World Records titles as the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours. BTS now has six music videos that have surpassed 700 million views, also including “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Fake Love,” “IDOL,” and “MIC Drop,”. They continue to be the Korean artists with the most videos that have achieved the feat.

