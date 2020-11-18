South Korean band BTS surpassed 600 million views onYouTube, much to the boy of their fans. Their new music video Dynamite which released on August 21 has broken BLACKPINK's record to gain the spot. 'Dynamite' is the Bangtan Boy's first English song to maintain the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven straight weeks. As they bask in the glory of the new record, BTS army, their fans and followers have taken to social media platforms congratulating the K-pop band. People are sharing clips, snippets and videos of Dynamite showcasing their love to the boy band. BTS Tops Billboard Hot 100 With New Song 'Dynamite', Become First Musicians From South Korea to Achieve the Feat.

'Dynamite' is BTS' ninth music video to reach 600 million views after 'DNA', 'Fire', 'Fake Love', 'Boy With Luv', 'MIC Drop (Remix)', 'IDOL', 'Blood Sweat & Tears' and 'DOPE'. BTS is currently gearing up for full album “BE” coming out on November 20. The BTS Army, the fan group is sharing beautiful pictures of the band on Twitter as they have multiple reasons to celebrate. BTS Hope for a Grammy Win After Making Billboard History As First South Korean Band to Top Hot 100 Chart.

Congratulations, BTS!

OMGG ARMY!!! DYNAMITE GETS ANOTHER WIN TODAY AT MUSIC BANK!!! AND YES IT'S OFFICIALY BREAK BWL RECORD!! CONGRATULATION!!! #Dynamite22ndWin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rNPH4xFlA7 — keci⁷⁺¹ | #DYNAMITE (@peacheeps) November 13, 2020

It's a Celebration!

INFO💡 'Dynamite' ha pasado 70 días en la posición #1 en el chart diario de MelOn. Extiende asi su récord como la canción con más días en esta posición en la historia de esta plataforma 🎉💃💜 —Muy bien K-ARMY🔥😎💜#BTS_Dynamite#BTS @BTS_twt ©️ BB_Votaciones. ~ V. 💚🐯 pic.twitter.com/Jn21PUuIBF — ᴮᴱ 𝕊ℙ𝕀ℕ𝔼 𝔹ℝ𝔼𝔸𝕂𝔼ℝ𝕊 for BTS ⟭⟬⁷ (@ArmyInter_) November 18, 2020

Fans Aim High!

Lets break dynamite recordpic.twitter.com/uuJqvRnRyG — ༒Aby⁷ 🇵🇪ďýņå mîţėᴺ¹ ᵒⁿ ʰᵒᵗ¹⁰⁰ (@TaeR0ses) November 18, 2020

Applause!

[INFO]"DYNAMITE” is now the "FASTEST Korean group MV" to reach 600 MILLION VIEWS "Dynamite”= 2MONTHS, 26DAYS, 11HOURS ▪️Previous Record: BLACKPINK (How You Like That)= 3MONTHS, 25DAYS, 7HOURS “Dynamite” is now BTS’ "9TH MV" to reach 600 million views Congrats BTS & ARMYs 💜 pic.twitter.com/ea6k8bn1u3 — 𝖌𝖚𝖈𝖈𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖊𝖙𝖆𝖊⁷ (@ktaehyungvvvv) November 18, 2020

Fans Are in Celebratory Mood:

#BTS's "Dynamite" Sets New Record On Billboard's Pop Songs Radio Airplay Chart, Spends 12th Week In Top 20 Of Hot 100 pic.twitter.com/T5dbfpOUlq — 7teencaart (@7teencaart) November 18, 2020

Watch Dynamite Video Below:

At People's Choice Award 2020 that took place on Monday, they won The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single 'Dynamite' as well as The Album of 2020 for 'Map of the Soul: 7'. After receiving the awards, they shared a video of their acceptance speech virtually from Seoul in South Korea. The videos of the speech went viral with fans being excited to listen to their favourite band members. Also, recently, they introduced the phrase 'I Purple You' on completing four years. The hashtag had become highly popular on Twitter with people widely sharing it sending love to BTS.

