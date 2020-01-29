Narayana Murthy Touches Ratan Tata’s Feet at TiEcon 2020 Event in Mumbai! Internet Loves the Gesture (Watch Viral Video)

Narayan Murthy Touches Ratan Tata’s Feet (Photo Credits: @TiEMumbai/ Twitter)

The 11th edition of TiEcon Mumbai 2020 was held on January 28, 2020, at NCPA, Nariman Point. It is the largest entrepreneurial leadership conference that takes places once a year in Mumbai. Guests were blessed to witness, probably the most honouring moment at the event, when Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy presented an award to Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. After giving the award, Murthy bent down to touch the 82-year-old Tata’s feet at the event as a sign of respect. Murthy’s gesture touched Twitterati, who soon began to trend the two industrialists on the social media platform. Ratan Tata Shares Photo of His Younger Self on Instagram, Netizens Call It #ThrowbackThursday Post Done Right!

It can be called a historic corporate moment at the TiEcon Mumbai. The two powerful and renowned industrialist shared the stage on Tuesday. Being a humble man that Murthy is, the 73-year-old, bent down to touch Tata’s feet as a gesture to respect him. The 82-year-old, Ratan Tata shared the video on his Instagram story, and wrote, “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.” The picture of the momentous occasion was shared on the official Twitter handle of TiE Mumbai. Soon the video surfaced online.

See the Picture of the Moment:

Watching Narayan Murthy Sir touch Ratan Tata's feet at the #TiEConMumbai2020 event last evening was an incredible moment. The values, respect demonstrated by these legends is inspiring. #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/vyB0gHLUMv — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) January 29, 2020

Watch the Video:

Here is the video. A billionaire touching the feet of another billionaire. This shows how humble and down to earth is Mr Murthy and what Mr. TATA has earned in his life other then Money ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4amFyEScho — Abinash Panda 🇮🇳 (@apanda688) January 29, 2020

It left social media speechless. Twitter users lauded Murthy and Tata, for greeting each other with such humble and respect. They are professional rivals, but have massive respect for each other.

Twitter Loves the Gesture!

You are a real human being and a great personality Sir. — Rtrip (@rajaram10) January 29, 2020

Respect!

What a respect bestowed upon Shri Ratan Tata by another legend. The gesture touched our heart too. My heartiest respect to both of them. — Ranjan (@RPSingh_in) January 29, 2020

Inspiration!

My Life biggest heros.. Kudos Mr Tata and Mr Murthy.😀😀 — Vishwas (@vishwassap7) January 29, 2020

Internet Continues to Applaud:

This is the case of a man firmly standing for values and honesty, spontaneously bowing to another who is more more senior with similar value system — Suri S (@Surianns) January 29, 2020

It is indeed an honorary moment. Both Murthy and Tata set an example at the stage for the importance being courteous to your business competitors. The internet is undoubtedly blessed to witness such a rare occasion. We have so much to learn from the industrialists, if we aim to become successful in our respective careers.