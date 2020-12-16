Are you seeing pictures of snow-capped mountain ranges from people who are travelling in Northern India currently? It may look so beautiful, but there's a picture that is so out of the world, literally! NASA which keeps sharing pictures of the planet's beauty as observed from the space, has shared a picture of snow-covered Himalayan ranges this time. The long exposure shot sees not just the expanse of bright white mountain ranges, but also captures the city lights of New Delhi and Lahore, Pakistan. And among these details is also a faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.⁣ The picture is so stunning, that you'd hope to be up there and see it yourself.

During the months of Coronavirus lockdown, due to the reduced pollution, people got lucky to see the mighty Himalayan mountains from their cities. And the Himalayas, highest mountain range in the world, can bring a delight to any spectator. But NASA has shared a view from International Space Station that we may not know we really needed to see. It's just amazing. A long exposure shot which captures the entire mountain range, covered in snow, along with parts of India, Pakistan to the south and arid Tibetan plateau to the north. An orange glow at the horizon of the Earth adds the element of beauty of this universe. In the past, they have shared a beautiful picture of the same airglow meeting with Aurora lights!

Check NASA's Picture of Himalayas From ISS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

The picture is going viral with over a lakh likes and comments that cannot stop praising this beautiful photograph. One of the user's wrote, "Absolutely stunning. So magical." Another comment read, "Woah! This is Beautiful!" We agree, it sure is! It is amazing how the image captures the details of city lights, the border between two countries, the arid region of Tibet and the orange airglow border, giving it all the elements of spectacular universe.

