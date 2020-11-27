Lately, as flat-Earth theorists have become more vocal, it seems as though people are more frequently asking questions of that very nature. A video taken from space has cleared a lot of conspiracy and of course revealing the breathtaking beauty of the planet Earth. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Victor Glover left the netizens in awestruck when he uploaded his first video of Earth from space. The short clip captures the planet’s oval corner and just how beautiful it looks from the space. The video has gone viral amazing the netizens, with a few pointing out that it is yet another proof that our planet is not flat.

Glover was part of the Crew-1 mission that transported a total of four astronauts to the space station abroad the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule (named Resilience) on November 15, 2020. He was selected as an astronaut in 2013. While sharing the video on his Twitter account, he wrote, “My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!” He can be further heard as saying, “The video just doesn't do it justice. It is pretty amazing though.”

Watch the Video of Planet Earth From Space:

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

The video has gone massively viral, and people on the internet cannot stop going crazy over it. Even though, there have been videos and models showing how our planet looks like from the outer space, this video gives us all a close viewing of Earth and it is breathtaking.

Check Tweets:

I don't know how you all get work done up there. I would just be staring out that window all the time. — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) November 24, 2020

Stunning!

Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty! — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) November 24, 2020

So True

Well, the video is amazing, so if it doesn't do it justice then I can only imagine how great what you are seeing must be! Thanks for sharing with us earth-bound folk. Have a great trip! 🙂 — Notes From Xanadu Online Arts Centre and Theatre (@notes_arts) November 24, 2020

Planet Earth is Beautiful

I’ve never seen a video like this, it actually makes me think about how amazing it is to be up there, but I also know how tough it is to leave earth, I forget astronauts still exist and they’re still very active, the media only talks about the firsts, this is beautiful! — Ya boi (@StaminupF) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile

So, for all the people who think the earth is flat, take a good look. — K L (@KLRARIES) November 24, 2020

Glover and three crewmates, NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins and Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, left Earth on November 15. The launch kicked off Crew-1 SpaceX’s first-ever contracted, fully operational astronaut mission to the space station for NASA. Glover is also the first African-American astronaut to arrive at the space station for a long-term stay (more than six months).

