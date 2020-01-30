No Love To The Moon and Back! Yusaku Maezawa Cancels Hunt For His Life Partner After Receiving Almost 30,000 Applications

Yusaku Maezawa (Photo Credits: AFP)

Tokyo, January 30: A Japanese billionaire who launched a public search for a girlfriend willing to join him on a trip into space abruptly cancelled the hunt on Thursday, despite attracting nearly 30,000 applicants.

Yusaku Maezawa earlier this month said he was looking for a mate willing to join him when he heads on a trip around the Moon in 2023 or later, as the first private passenger on a voyage offered by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

His search for a soulmate was due to be turned into a TV show for a web-streaming service. Yusaku Maezawa, Japanese Billionaire Who Will Be 'First Lunar Tourist' is Looking For a Life Partner to Travel With Him To The Moon, Here's How to Apply.

But on Thursday Maezawa dashed the hopes of thousands, citing "personal reasons."

"Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation," he wrote, in English, on his Twitter account.

"To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful," he added.

Maezawa, formerly chief of the online fashion company Zozo, is known for his penchant for publicity stunts -- including offering cash to people on Twitter.