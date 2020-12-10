Russia announced the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine in August and eventually became the first nation to finish human trials for the vaccine. The country has been offering Sputnik V for free to its teachers, medical workers and social service employees younger than 61 years in Moscow. However, there is one thing that citizens will have to keep in mind. Health officials in the country have warned to avoid alcohol for two months, after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The news is tough to swallow for Russia, as it is one of the world’s heaviest-drinking countries. Soon, after the warning made it to the headlines, people have gone crazy. Using funny memes and jokes, alcoholics are expressing their dilemma.

The country became the first to produce the vaccine for the deadly COVID-19. One of President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, was inoculated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine before trying it out on the rest of the citizens in the country. While the nation has been so far quite successful in the vaccine trials, the health officials’ latest concern towards the citizens has created a buzz online. The warning reportedly came from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who said in an interview that citizens would have to take extra precautions during the 42 days for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to become effective.

“[Russians] will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitizers, minimize contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs,” Golikova was quoted in reports. Soon, after it made to the headlines, alcohol lovers across the country showed their displeasure with the help of memes and jokes. No vodka, no whiskey, it’s not going to be easy, for Russians! Check out the hilarious reactions flooding the social media platforms after officials advised citizens to refrain from drinking alcohol.

Check Tweets:

Russia is telling the population to not drink alcohol for 2 weeks before and 2 weeks after their covid vaccine.

Maybe!

The vaccine doesn't want alcohol....now second wave as we enter the festive season...our leaders really don't like alcohol!

WHY????

Reaction from russian when they find out that they need to stop drinking Alcohol for 6 days after taking Sputnik v vaccine

Hahahah

Alcohol+ vaccine+ Russia = the zombie apocalypse

LOL

In Russia, we inject vodka and drink the vaccine! What a country!

That's Water, Right?

people in russians while waiting in queue to get vaccinated

ROFL

Alcoholics RN!

Balance

Who Else?

Me 0.02 seconds after a vaccine shot

Can't Even!

When you drink after vaccine..🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️😩😩

Raise Your Hand!

I'm not taking it then

Are You, Vodka?

Pray for sanity

That Expression!

Vaccine Arrived. No drinking for 2months.

Russia has started its COVID-19 vaccination programme and developers reported that so far it’s 95% effective and caused no major side effects, but it is still undergoing mass testing. Meanwhile, in the UK, the first person to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was a 90-year-old woman, Margaret Keenan. The first doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalised or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, including nursing home workers.

