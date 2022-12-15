Looks like Athos Salomé, aka ‘Living Nostradamus’ or ‘Modern Nostradamus’’s prophecy about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finalists is right on the money. The 36-year-old famous worldwide for his future forecasts had predicted Argentina and France to make it to the finals of the Qatar World Cup, and it has indeed come true. Lionel Messi’s Argentina national football team and Hugo Lloris-led France national football team that also boasts of the star footballer Kylian Mbappé will take on each other on December 18 at Lusail Stadium for the winner’s trophy. So, what has Athos Salomé predicted about the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner? Well, the prophecy maker feels the reigning champions, France, will successfully defend their title. Not a good news for Lionel Messi fans by the ‘Modern Nostradamus.’ When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Final? Know Date and Time of Argentina vs France in IST.

Athos Salomé aka ‘Living Nostradamus’ World Cup Prediction Is Right on Money, So Far!

